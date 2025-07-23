Theatre East to Host Workshop Series at Court Square Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come take affordable and accessible classes led by industry professionals at Theatre East. The Workshop Series was designed with the idea of extending community outside of production and continuing our growth in process.

This summer's offerings include a directing workshop led by Theatre East Artistic Director Judson Jones, viewpoint exploration with Managing Director Mike McNulty, scene study with Jeff Kerr McGivney, commercial auditioning with Jeff Gorcyca, improvisation with Logan Kovach, and voice work with Associate Artistic Director Christa Kimlicko Jones. For more information or to register, go to www.theatreeast.org/workshops.

All workshops will take place at Court Square Theater in Long Island City, just 15 minutes from Times Square.