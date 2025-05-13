Theatre Advocacy Project to Hold Annual Fun(d)raiser in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Theatre Advocacy Project on May 19th for an evening of fun, food, and fundraising at their annual 2025 Fun(d)raiser! This event brings together the TAP community for a day filled with good vibes and great company -- all in support of building safer, more equitable spaces in theatre.

Get ready for a night of fun, food, and fundraising at TAP’s upcoming celebration! Enjoy delicious food and refreshing drinks while playing your heart out with classic games like cornhole, ring toss, giant Jenga, and giant dominoes.

Take the stage during karaoke and belt your heart out, then capture the memories at our festive photo station. Throughout the evening, be surprised by pop-up performances and try your luck with exciting raffle prizes and a silent auction.

Bring your friends, your best game-day spirit, and help TAP raise critical funds for their impactful work in 2025 and beyond! Website: