Theaters Around the World Create 130+ Stage Mags for MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW!

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit.

Nov. 11, 2021  

Theaters around the world are coming all together... soon. This weekend, November 12-15, theatrical licensor Music Theatre International launches All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. BroadwayWorld is excited to be a part of the celebration, as over 130 theaters have used Stage Mag for their upcoming productions.

Learn more about All Together Now! and hear from three participating organizations.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person. Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Today, we're spotlighting just a few Stage Mag creations for MTI's All Together Now! Check them out below:

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!


