Theaters Across the U.S. Are Losing Hope For a 2020 Return

A new report from the New York Times shows that many theaters across the U.S. are beginning to lose hope of returning to the stage before the year is out.

Steppenwolf Theater Company artistic director Anna D. Shapiro said she believes 2020 is "gone." "I'll be stunned if we're back in the theater," she said.

The same thought process extends to professional companies across the countries, including the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Charleston Stage in South Carolina, Pioneer Theater Company in Utah, and Berkeley Repertory Theater in California.

Chris Coleman, artistic director of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts says they won't have programming this fall either.

"Part of it is the uncertainty of when it's going to be safe to gather, and part of it is economic," Coleman said. "We've thought about social distancing, but it makes zero economic sense."

Henry Timms, president of Lincoln Center, is hoping to present performances outdoors before moving back to their indoor stages.

"It's very hard right now to see a path to anything which looks like the traditional fall season," Timms said, "absent some material change, from a medical perspective, in the world at large."

Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center in Washington, says that the company is considering bringing artists in to small indoor venues, that would be separated by glass from audiences outdoors. "It's going to be a long time before we're back to something that looks like the new normal," she said.

Broadway, of course, remains suspended through Labor Day. But many believe that it is more than likely a return won't happen until 2021.

"If we go back to work too soon, and a theater anywhere becomes a hot spot, that is going to set the whole industry back," said Mary McColl, the executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Who knows what miracle might come down the pike, but certainly I don't think there's going to be large theater here in New York City soon."

This mindset extends to dance companies, classical music, opera, and even the music industry, but some companies are still hoping to open in the fall.

"We think it's important for the community to try to make it work," said Dean R. Gladden, the managing director of Houston's Alley Theater.

Robert Falls, the artistic director of Chicago's Goodman Theater, agrees. "We're cautiously optimistic, or maybe completely optimistic" about restarting in October, he said.

Read the full story on the New York Times.

