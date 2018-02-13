Theater Talk: Preview What's to Come in the 2018 Spring Season!

On the latest episode of Theater Talk, Adam Feldman (Time Out New York), Michael Musto (NewNowNext.com), Elisabeth Vincentelli (3 on the Aisle) and Patrick Pacheco (L.A. Times) plus co-hosts Jesse Green (The New York Times) and Susan Haskins discuss the upcoming spring season on Broadway, including "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Angels in America," "Three Tall Women," "The Iceman Cometh," "Lobby Hero," new musical adaptations of "Mean Girls" and "Frozen," and classic musical revivals of "Carousel" and "My Fair Lady."

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

