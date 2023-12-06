Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'Exploring the Nature of Live Performance'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 175 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

12/8 - Exploring the Nature of Live Performance: Opportunities for You at New York's TheaterLab. In the room: Orietta Crispino, theater artist and actress, artistic director of TheaterLab, a women- and artist-led laboratory dedicated to researching the nature of live performance, including theater, music and hybrid forms. Learn about TheaterLab programs, including: Round the Block! promenade-style performance event where audiences travel to see short pieces of music, theater, and visual art; Hotel New Work, a curated series with short-term residencies, providing artists and audiences with time and space to take a detailed look at the theater-making process in an open studio setting; Mothers Myths Monsters invites one artist to bring together a selection of trusted colleagues to craft short miniatures in overlapping, complementing, and sometimes contradicting genres; The Gallery Series challenges artists to craft ambitious explorations of the relationship between solo performers and spectators; and Celebrate the Artist, one of Theaterlab's oldest and most valued programs, in which they celebrate an international theater company and introduce them to New York audiences. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

12/15 - It's Better in Britain: An American Perspective on the Development of New Work. A followup to our conversation with UK and Australian producers last month. In the room: Martin Platt and David Elliott of Perry Street Theatricals general management, producers (Tony winners for Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike; also Dames at Sea revival, Bedlam's Hamlet/St. Joan, off-Broadway award winning In the Continuum and an oak tree; Lend Me a Tenor musical in London). London is indeed becoming the place to produce rather than Broadway because of costs. Martin and Dave will talk about two productions which have redirected their efforts to London.. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

