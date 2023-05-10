Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'A Path To Off-Broadway: A Conversation With Writer Christin Eve Cato'

How many plays does it take to finally get a full production? And how many producers?

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

5/12 - A Path to Off-Broadway: A Conversation with Christin Eve Cato

In the room: Christin Eve Cato, actress and writer of the off-Broadway Sancocho, a co-production of WP Theater, The Latinx Playwrights Circle and The Sol Project. How many plays does it take to finally get a full production? And how many producers? They'll talk about Christin's early days as an actor member of The Bats at the Flea Theatre, her transition into writing, and the supportive communities that helped her develop as a writer. And how pages brought into a virtual workshop during shutdown blossomed into a great opportunity. Visit https://truonline.org/events/christin-cato/ to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

5/19 - Still Thinking in Virtual: Translating Plays into Film. In the room: Iben Cenholt, founding technical producer of TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices! 2023. Plus the directors of this year's plays: Miriam Eusebio(Reprieve), Ben Rauch (Ditmas), Jordan Richards (Guellen Kansas), Misti Wills (Missus Dobbs, American). Zoom became a survival tactic for theater during shutdown. Now, as we re-enter a world of live performance, TRU continues to explore the possibilities of the hybrid form of play-as-film. Does a play lose anything when it is filmed? And more importantly, what does it gain? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

5/26 - Don't Just Stand There - Do Something: Addressing DEI. In the room: Miranda Gohh, founder of Theater Producers of Color, founding member of The Industry Standard Group, associate producer at Davenport Theatricals (A Beautiful Noise, Harmony) and Stairwell Productions (What the Constitution Means to Me); Rob Laqui, founding member of The Industry Standard Group, associate producer at Octopus Theatricals, co-producer of A Strange Loop. Most of us recognize and acknowledge the need for greater diversity in our industry, at all levels. So what do we do about it? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

6/2 - The Theater of Tomorrow, Today: Adding New Technologies to the Toolbox. In the room: Tim Kashani, co-founder of Apples and Oranges Arts, a company that merges theater and technology in their THEatre ACCELERATOR program, an innovative incubator for new musical development; plus the more recent Humani3, a venture studio that harnesses the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Extended Realities (XR), and Web 3.0 (W3). Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization now in its 30th year, created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.

