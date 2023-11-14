Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Is The Development Path A Little Smoother In The UK?

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 175 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

11/17 - Is the Development Path a Little Smoother in the UK? In the room: Australian producer Neil Gooding (Back to the Future in London and New York, Holding the Man in London, UK productions of What's New Pussycat and Little Voice; Australian premieres of Gutenberg! The Musical!, Dogfight and 33 Variations and New York productions of Harmony, Islander, Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps); Patrick Gracey, London-based producer, on the Boards of the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and League of Independent Producers in the UK; and Katy Lipson of Aria Entertainment, producer of over 100 shows in the West End, Off-West End and UK Touring scene (including Flowers for Mrs. Harris, Brokeback Mountain, Olivier Award Nominated Best New Play Cruise, The Last Five Years, The Toxic Avenger, The Addams Family, Little Voice). Is the road to production as laborious in the UK as it is here in New York? We hear it takes a lot less time and a lot less money to get a new show up on its feet across the pond. Neil, Patrick and Katy promise to give us the details! Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

11/24 - TRU-ly Thankful: A Conversation about Theater (and the World) with the TRU Board. In the room: TRU board chair Sandy Silverberg (producer The Way Out, tech consultant); board members: Broadway producer Margot Astrachan (upcoming: The Outsiders, Broadway, Spring 2024. Previous: Diana, The Prom, A Gentleman's Guide...), indie/off-Bway producer John Lant (Frankenstein, Wicked Frozen, It Came from Beyond, Wicked City Blues, Fabulous; Earnestly LGBTQ+, XIMER), actress/producer/singer N'Kenge (Caroline or Change revival, Motown: The Musical, Dandridge: A New Musical, Dangerous), playwright and TV soap Emmy nominee Scott Sickles (General Hospital, One Life to Live), and longtime TRU officer Courtney Sweeting. What do our board members think about TRU? Why do they contribute their time to us? What do they see as the key issues in our business today? Why does theater matter? And what are YOU thankful for in these troubled times? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



