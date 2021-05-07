Theater Resources Unlimited Presents Community Gatherings Via Zoom May 7 & 14

Theater Resources Unlimited will continue its 2nd year of weekly TRU Community Gatherings via Zoom and has announced these upcoming conversations: 5/7 - Monetizing Virtual Performance: How a Mentalist Has Amazed Us All 5/14 - How a Pandemic Created an Artistic Home for Writers. A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 52 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line. Check the upcoming schedule and reserve at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. These gatherings are free for TRU members, pay-what-you-can for non-members.

Friday 5/7 at 4:30pm ET - Monetizing Virtual Performance: How a Mentalist Has Amazed Us All. Producer Adam Rei Siegel and mentalist Jason Suran explain how their hit virtual show Reconnected has sold out 400+ shows since summer 2020, adopted the work for corporate teams at Google, Facebook, Apple, Walmart and more, and attracted the support of celebrities. They will discuss the creation, business development, client retention as well as their plans for the upcoming stage adaptation. CLICK HERE to register and receive the link: https://truonline.org/events/monetizing-virtual.

Friday 5/14 at 4:30pm ET - How a Pandemic Created an Artistic Home for Writers. In the room: Cate Cammarata, Artistic Director of CreateTheater/The Experts Theater Company, and TRU members David Kurkowski (Madame Curie), Melissa Bell (Lady Capulet), Vynnie Meli (Orbital Debris) and Joel Krantz (Ocean in a Teacup). CreateTheater was already set up for development of scripts through readings and early production of work, but a pandemic pivot turned it into a theater company and artistic home for writers for the development of new work. Synergistic programs include writers groups, producing groups, readings every Thursday night within the community, and more public Monday Night readings when the work is ready for production. CLICK HERE to register and receive the link: https://truonline.org/events/an-artistic-home-for-writers/.

"Last year I didn't think we could do it successfully, but TRU has embraced the reality of where we are now and reinvented ourselves for a virtual new world," said Bob Ost, executive director of TRU. "One by one our programs are being rethought and offered in virtual format. The weekly Community Gathering was the program that launched us into a new way of doing things so we can continue to serve our community, offering ongoing information and a little less isolation. And we now have even planned our massive annual Audition Event Weekend for Zoom, coming up May 22nd and 23rd. We love being accessible to people outside the New York area - what a gift!"

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.