Theater Resources Unlimited Is Open For Submissions For TRUSPEAK: HEAR OUR VOICES!

Deadline is 12/31/23.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 2 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 3 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 4 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

Theater Resources Unlimited Is Open For Submissions For TRUSPEAK: HEAR OUR VOICES!

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is planning a fourth edition of TRUSPEAK, an evening of short plays rethought for filmed presentation. Originally created as a benefit gala during shutdown, TRUSPEAK has proven to be so successful (many of the short films have since won awards and mention in film festivals around the world) that TRU is now producing it as an event on its own, tentatively scheduled for September 2024. For more information, please visit https://truonline.org/truspeak-hear-our-voices-2024/.

TRU is seeking scripts - plays as well as musicals - that deal with current social issues. BLM, gay rights, women's rights, global warming, gender expansion, gun control - whatever is important to you. We are particularly interested in plays that explore issues of Equity/Diversity/Inclusion. So much has happened in the last year and we hope you have written about it. Your show should run no more than 15 minutes and be suitable for virtual presentation, understanding that tech experts and editors can work wonders in this filmed medium. We will offer dramaturgical consultation and help find you a director, producer and technologist with whom to collaborate. All plays will be recorded and edited to use the medium to best advantage. We encourage submissions from writers of color and are open to submissions by all writers.

We are looking for whatever inspires you to create a monolog or small-cast play or musical that touches on a topic of social concern that is personally and socially meaningful. Please send submissions and any inquiries to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com - open submissions, deadline 12/31/23. Please remove your name and identifying information from your script, but include your name, title of play and contact information in the email, and tell us the current social issue your play touches on.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



RELATED STORIES

1
Mandy Patinkin Confident His Familys Cancelled Series Will Find a Home Photo
Mandy Patinkin 'Confident' His Family's Cancelled Series Will Find a Home

Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, are 'confident' that they will find a home for their cancelled Showtime series. Showtime cancelled Seasoned, a scripted comedy inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship, before it aired earlier this year.

2
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Mackenzie Crawford Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Mackenzie Crawford

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Mackenzie Crawford from Sioux City, Iowa.

3
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Cooper Arbisi Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Cooper Arbisi

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Cooper Arbisi from Massapequa, New York.

4
Exclusive: Amber Ardolino Gets Ready for Her A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Debut Photo
Exclusive: Amber Ardolino Gets Ready for Her A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Debut

She's ready to be forever in blue jeans! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Amber Ardolino is getting ready to join the cast of A Beautiful Noise as ‘Marcia Murphey’ and we are very excited to bring you a first look at Amber in rehearsals.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: TED LASSO's Brendan Hunt Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'Video: TED LASSO's Brendan Hunt Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill PlayhouseCast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 21st, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 21st, 2023
Review Roundup: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Hits The RoadReview Roundup: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Hits The Road

Videos

The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Video
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central WONKA
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
CHICAGO

Recommended For You