Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom, July 9

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 60 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 7/9 - How Broadway Records Kept the Music Playing Throughout the Shutdown. In the room: Van Dean, Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway producer and the president and co-founder of Broadway Records talks about how his company survived, pivoted, and even expanded during the pandemic. Including high-profile COVID-inspired projects like If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album, best-selling author Jodi Picoult's Breathe musical, the all-star home-recorded Artists in Residence, a new collaboration with NY Theatre Barn of recordings of new works in development, Ahrens & Flaherty's Legacy, Billy Recce's Little Black Book, Joey Contreras' In Pieces, Michael Mott's In The Light, the Averno magical transmedia Universe of musicals and a current initiative with Black Theatre Coalition of the upcoming Black Writers Amplified, an album consisting entirely of new works by Black musical theatre writers.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

Van Dean is a Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning producer of 13 Broadway musicals and plays (including Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Evita, The Best Man, The Velocity of Autumn), 250+ musical theater-related recordings (including Matilda, The Color Purple, Anastasia, My Fair Lady, If The Fates Allow: Hadestown Holiday Album, The Lightning Thief), as well as numerous Broadway/National Tours, Off-Broadway musicals, concert events, a West End production, and a documentary film. Van is President and Co-Founder of Broadway Records and his philanthropic work includes being a producer of "Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love", Broadway United's "We Are The World", "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice", "From Broadway With Love" benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award winner for sound design) and Parkland as well his work with NewArts in Sandy Hook/Newtown, CT.