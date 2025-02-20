Theater Resources Unlimited Announces TRU Virtual Audition Conference 2025 On Zoom

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) in association with Write Act Repertory, will present The TRU Virtual Audition Conference for Theater 2025 (ACT25) on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27, 2025 on Zoom from 11:30am to 6pm ET.

Early registration is now open at a discounted price through March 16th! Final submission deadline is April 16, 2025. For more information and to register visit, https://truonline.org/events/virtual-audition-conference-2025/

Attend 3 workshops and master the nuances of virtual audition. Then be seen by over 40 theater companies, producers, writers, directors, agents and casting directors in one 2-minute audition! When registration is completed, TRU will create an individualized dashboard for you, and from there you can register FREE for the preparation workshops: Meet the Coaches, a symposium about acting with 10 top monologue and music coaches followed by individual one-on-one meetings with each; Virtual Audition Technique & Protocol with casting director Helene Galek; and Tech Smart: The Digital Audition Tool Box with casting director and tech coordinator Tamra Pica.

All TRU members and AEA members will be given priority acceptance and time assignments for the audition weekend, and then remaining applicants will be selected based on type, training and experience. All applicants who attend the preparation workshops will be accepted.

TRU strongly encourages diversity - they are inviting a range of theater companies and indie producers with a range of casting needs, including live performance, film and virtual. So yes, they want to see YOU. (Pssst ... the first 80 submissions will be automatically moved into priority time slots!)

REGISTRATION INCLUDES:

MEET THE COACHES on Saturday March 29, 2pm to 6pm eastern time - your registration will also give you access to info and contact for all the coaches who offer special discounts to better prepare you for your audition.

TECH SMART: DIGITAL AUDITION TOOLBOX with producer/casting director Tamra Pica to guide you in the most current tech requirements for a competitive virtual audition - second week of April, date to be confirmed

VIRTUAL AUDITION TECHNIQUE AND PROTOCOL on Thursday April 17 at 6pm, and Saturday April 19 at 2pm - Workshop with casting director Helene Galek

ONE-ON-ONE VIRTUAL TECH CHECK the week before the event

Confirmed companies (as of 2/18/25): American Renaissance Theatre Co, Antonia Arts, Bantaaba Theatre, Blake Avenue Productions, Break a Leg Productions, CreateTheatre Play Festival, Handmade Musicals, Harlem Shakespeare Theatre, Helene Galek (Helene Galek Casting), HME Productions, Hudson River Repertory, Jay Michael Arts and Entertainment, The Ken Studio, Killing Kompany Dinner Theater, Marko Mako Productions, Nuance Theatre Company and John DeSotelle Studio, Osparations, Pulse Ensemble Theatre, Rhymes Over Beats, Sacred Ground Productions, Sanford Silver Productions, Theater in a Trunk, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices!, TRU Voices New Plays and New Musicals Reading Series, Valerie Adami, agent (SW Artists), ViOp Productions, West Village Musical Theatre Festival, Wildly Productive Productions, Write Act Repertory.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS:

• A digital version of your current HEADSHOT

• Professionally formatted RESUME

• TRU Audition APPLICATION. Online preferred:

https://forms.gle/AqtT7teVL8HMEt7F8

• An email with all the information required for our CASTING SHEETS: name/email/phone/where you are available for work/ht., wt., eyes, hair/vocal type, range/union status/audition pieces (see application packet for details)

• PAYMENT

AUDITION DATES AND DETAILS:

Saturday & Sunday, April 26 and 27

Non-singing Auditions: Saturday 11:30-6PM

Singing Auditions: Sunday 11:30AM-6PM (you will be required to perform a monologue, too)

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-two-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays about social issues, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.