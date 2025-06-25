Theater Community Will Rally to Oppose Times Square Casino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The theatre community will come together today, June 25, to oppose the development of a Times Square casino, for which real estate developer SL Green will file an official application this week. Join the rally at the red steps in Father Duffy Square (7th Avenue between W 46th and 47th Streets) at 5pm.

The NO TIMES SQUARE CASINO colaition include residents, businesses, community organizations and stakeholders from the Times Square community who are committed to its long-term future and concerned about the significant negative impacts a casino would bring.

Members include: 54 Below, American Bus Association, ATPAM, Audience Rewards, Bar Centrale, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, CHEKPEDS, Council of Chelsea Block Associations, Encore Community Services, Hell's Kitchen Block Alliance, Hell's Kitchen Neighborhood Association, IATSE Local One, IATSE Local 306, IATSE Local 751, IATSE Local 764, IATSE Local 798, Joe Allen, Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association, National Organization for Women NYC (NOW-NYC), Orso, Project FIND, Sardi's, TDF, Times Square Church, The Ali Forney Center, The Broadway League, The Hippodrome, The Shubert Organization, The Voice of Student Youth & Travel, The West 47th/48th Street Block Association, United Federation of Teachers (UFT), United Scenic Artists 829, and Westside Neighborhood Alliance.

State lawmakers approved the opening of three downstate New York casinos in 2023. The state is expected to award the licenses by the end of 2025. Read the full story HERE.