The Village Vanguard Begins Livestreams June 13

On February 22, 2020 the Village Vanguard, the world's oldest continuously operated jazz club, marked its 85th year in the basement at 178 7th Avenue South in New York City.

On March 16th the club closed its doors indefinitely.

On Saturday, June 13th at 7 p.m. EDT the club will present its very first livestream with The Billy Hart Quartet featuring Mark Turner, Ethan Iverson and Ben Street

A matinee will follow at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 14th. Each week there will be two shows approximately 75 minutes in length, Saturday @ 7pm EDT and Sunday Matinee @ 2pm EDT, $7 gets you in the portal at villagevanguard.com . Bring your beverage of choice.

Livestream schedule:

• June 13th and 14th - Billy Hart Quartet featuring Mark Turner, Ethan Iverson and Ben Street

• June 20th & 21st - Vijay Iyer Trio featuring Nick Dunston and Jeremy Dutton

• June 27th & 28th - Joe Martin Quartet featuring Mark Turner, Kevin Hays and Nasheet Waits

• July 4th & 5th - Joe Lovano Trio Fascination featuring Ben Street and Andrew Cyrille

The 16-piece Vanguard Jazz Orchestra is on hold for the moment. Please continue to check the website and follow the club on Instagram @vanguardjazz and Facebook for updates.



