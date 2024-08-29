The Village Trip to Present Pianist Eliza Garth Performing SONATAS AND INTERLUDES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Village Trip will present distinguished pianist Eliza Garth performing Sonatas and Interludes, John Cage’s 1947 masterpiece for prepared piano, a composition regarded as a formative piano work of the 20th Century. Taking place on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 2pm, this concert is a highlight of The Village Trip’s American Primitive & Inventors of Genius Weekend. It will take place at St. Mark’s in the Bowery, a location known and loved as a gathering place for innovative musicians, dancers, and poets, including Allen Ginsberg and Cage.

Described by the writer James Pritchett as “a big piece with a quiet voice,” Sonatas and Interludes is meditative in its esthetic; the “preparation” of the piano transforms its sound into an ensemble of gongs, chimes, and magical effects. Although Cage did not invent the instrument he named the “prepared piano,” he was a major force behind its development and is often associated with it. An explorer at heart, John Cage studied with trailblazers (including Henry Cowell and Arnold Schoenberg), and then in turn paved the way for trailblazers, opening up musical pathways that would later be traveled and extended by minimalist composers. In his mature years a disciple of Buddhism, he overturned conventional Western conceptions of the nature of sound and music. He is regarded to be one of the most influential composers of the 20th century.

Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 2pm St. Marks in the Bowery

131 East 10th Street

New York, NY 10003

Tickets: $17.50 - $25

https://www.thevillagetrip.com/event/eliza-garth/