The Village Collective to Present ARTWORKS-IN-PROGRESS Event Salon XII At Judson Memorial Church

The Village Collective is producing their twelfth “artworks-in-progress” Salon in the heart of Greenwich Village: SALON XII on Friday, March 14th, at Judson Memorial Church in NYC.

Touting an eclectic lineup of visual and performance artists, The Village will debut new works at their dynamic three-part event: Visual Art Gallery, Performance Showcase, and Wrap Party. Join The Village in their mission of “taking audiences into the artistic process” and discover what is possible when creativity and social connection collide.

Doors open at 6:30pm. Last entry is at 7:30pm. SALON XII features Antonyio Artis & Tessa Bagby (Theatre), Emma Ivy (Music & Dance), Helen Dempsey (Photography), Julia Stavreva (Painting), Lilly Qualls (Multidisciplinary Art), Maria Shinas (Painting & Printmaking), Catalina Toro (Live Painting), Nicholas Louis Turturro (Painting), Riley Kennedy Stark & Tess Lancaster (Theatre), TBD (Music), Brennan Urbi & Ayla Marie Decaire (Theatre), and Yiseul LeMieux (Interactive Installation).

The Village Collective is led by Caroline Potter Shriver, Marc David Wright, and Dana Seach. For more information, visit www.iminthevillage.org or @iminthevillage on Instagram.