The Village Collective to Present ARTWORKS-IN-PROGRESS Event Salon XII At Judson Memorial Church

The Village will debut new works at their dynamic three-part event: Visual Art Gallery, Performance Showcase, and Wrap Party.
The Village Collective is producing their twelfth “artworks-in-progress” Salon in the heart of Greenwich Village: SALON XII on Friday, March 14th, at Judson Memorial Church in NYC.
Touting an eclectic lineup of visual and performance artists, The Village will debut new works at their dynamic three-part event: Visual Art Gallery, Performance Showcase, and Wrap Party. Join The Village in their mission of “taking audiences into the artistic process” and discover what is possible when creativity and social connection collide.
Doors open at 6:30pm. Last entry is at 7:30pm. SALON XII features Antonyio Artis & Tessa Bagby (Theatre), Emma Ivy (Music & Dance), Helen Dempsey (Photography), Julia Stavreva (Painting), Lilly Qualls (Multidisciplinary Art), Maria Shinas (Painting & Printmaking), Catalina Toro (Live Painting), Nicholas Louis Turturro (Painting), Riley Kennedy Stark & Tess Lancaster (Theatre), TBD (Music), Brennan Urbi & Ayla Marie Decaire (Theatre), and Yiseul LeMieux (Interactive Installation).
The Village Collective is led by Caroline Potter Shriver, Marc David Wright, and Dana Seach. For more information, visit www.iminthevillage.org or @iminthevillage on Instagram.
The Village is an arts collective that produces dynamic, live events where emerging artists across all disciplines develop and share “artworks-in-progress” with engaged audiences. By uniting social connection with the creative process, The Village operates as an innovative home for artists, an enlivening community for audiences, and an accessible space for all. Founded in 2021, The Village has produced eleven sold-out Salons in New York City and is scheduled to produce four Salons in 2025, as well as develop the work of their 2024 Artists in Residence, Antonyio Artis & Tessa Bagby and Jessi Olarsch. In just two years, The Village has presented works-in-progress from over 100 artists and invited over 1,000 patrons through its doors. Learn more about The Village’s journey in Fordham Magazine.
Videos