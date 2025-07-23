The Theater Center Announces Fall Incubator Festival For New Works Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theater Center has announced the return of its Incubator Program with the Fall Incubator Festival, running October 27 through November 16, 2025, in the heart of New York’s Theater District.

The Festival offers emerging playwrights and musical creators the opportunity to present their work on an Off-Broadway stage — with no participation fee and a share of box office revenue.

Submissions are open now through August 15, with selected artists to be notified by August 25.

“Too many brilliant writers don't get the chance to test their work in front of a real audience,” said Catherine Russell, General Manager of The Theater Center. “Our goal with the Fall Incubator Festival is to break down those barriers and give artists a home to develop and showcase their work — right in the heart of the Theater District.”

What Participating Artists Receive:

Three performances at an established Off-Broadway venue

No participation fee and a 50/50 split of box office receipts

Basic lighting and sound support, box office services, and festival-wide marketing

Valuable audience feedback in a professional setting

Visibility and credibility through affiliation with an Off-Broadway venue

The Festival is open to creators of new plays and musicals with a maximum run time of 100 minutes and cast sizes of nine or fewer. Artists must be able to self-produce in New York City. Works will be evaluated based on originality, commercial potential, and diversity of voice.

Submission Requirements:

Full script (standard play format)

At least three demo recordings (for musicals)

Synopsis and production history (if applicable)

Submit via the Submission Form by August 15, 2025

Known for hosting long-running hits such as Perfect Crime, The Office! A Musical Parody, and Singfeld!, The Theater Center now turns its spotlight toward the next generation of theatrical talent.

For more information, visit www.thetheatercenter.com/incubator-festival.