The The BAND Band (tribute To THE BAND) To Present Special Celebration Of THE LAST WALTZ

The THE BAND Band will present their Last Waltz Celebration featuring the TTBB Horns and Special Guests Sunday December 26, 8 pm at City Winery, 25 11th Ave. at Hudson River Park, New York, NY 1011. Phone (646) 751-6033. Details and tickets are available at https://citywinery.com/newyork/Online/article/NYC-The-The-Band-Band-12-26-21-8pm.



On Thanksgiving Day in 1976, The Band held their legendary farewell concert at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom, immortalized in the Martin Scorsese-directed film, "The Last Waltz." It showcased their classic hits "The Weight," "Up On Cripple Creek," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," "Ophelia," and "It Makes No Difference," and featured some of the biggest stars in rock & roll, including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Eric Clapton.



The THE BAND Band, joined by the TTBB Horns, will celebrate The Last Waltz, and as The Band did in 1976, they will also back up the many talented artists presenting the "special guest" performances. Also joining the show is Larry Packer on fiddle, who played with The Band at The Last Waltz.



The THE BAND Band is comprised of Gary Solomon (bass, vocals), Jack Kraft (keyboards, mandolin, vocals), Josh Radin (guitar, vocals), Loren Korevec (piano, vocals), and Matt Crawford (drums, vocals). They have earned critical acclaim for their true-to-form renditions of The Band's extraordinary repertoire, for their musicality and for the incredible energy they bring to their live shows. "The THE BAND Band really nails it. Their shows recapture the incredible vibe that was unique to The Band" - George Walsh, WCWP Radio, NY