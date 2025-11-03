The TUNEabomber Will Hold Monthly NYC Residency in Unconventional Venue-Opening

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The producers of Reverie Room announced that after playing to sold-out audiences around the US and a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, the new musical comedy, The TUNEabomber, has found its NYC home. The two-man show, written and performed by John Lampe and Michael Wysong, will begin an open-ended monthly residency at the venue on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Following three sold-out shows at Reverie Room earlier this month, the work opens its residency on November 21st at 9:30pm and December 12th at 7pm with future 2026 dates in the residency to be announced.

The TUNEabomber is set at a parole board hearing, where Ted Kaczynski (aka The Unabomber) recounts his life through song in the hope of proving that he never wanted to be a monster, he only wanted to be a star. While he may have spent years sending explosives, this is one performance Ted can't bomb. With direction by Liz Power, this musical comedy dares to ask the question no one needed an answer to: What if this notorious eco-terrorist was the next Bob Fosse?

After runs at the Kansas City Fringe and Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The TUNEabomber was selected as a participant in the third annual Broadway Shark Tank at Open Jar Studios. It has since played sold-out engagements around the country, including in Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin, and Columbus.

Michael Wysong is a Manhattan-based musical theatre composer and lyricist who was described as "a wry and clever songwriter and political satirist in the tradition of Tom Lehrer...a major talent to be kept track of" (Cabaret Scenes). His songs have been performed at cabaret venues and theatres throughout New York City. He has worked on numerous productions that no one has heard of and even fewer people saw. He also contributed a song to CHANGEMAKERS with Tony-nominated lyricist Bill Russell for their shared alma mater, The University of Kansas.

John Lampe is a writer, performer, and director. His work has been seen across the US and in Europe. In New York, he has worked with companies such as Urban Stages, New Circle Theatre, and ANDTheatre, where he served as artistic director. As a director, his credits include Aunt Jack (Theatre for the New City) and the New York premiere of Kahn!!! The Musical.

Tucked above a neighborhood bodega on the Upper West Side, Reverie Room is an intimate venue where audiences can catch NYC's most exciting performers up close. From live music and cabarets to stand-up comedy and one-of-a-kind variety nights, every show is a little different-but always unforgettable.