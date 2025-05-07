The SymphoNYChorus To Present 2025 Spring Concert AT THE MOVIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The SymphoNYChorus has announced its biggest event of the year - the 2025 Spring Concert, a cinematic musical experience featuring the most iconic movie scores of all time, from Star Wars and Mamma Mia to Dirty Dancing, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and more.

Since 2008, under the visionary direction of Henric Ideström, TSC has ignited stages across churches, festivals, and nonprofits throughout the Tri-State area. With a diverse repertoire spanning gospel, Broadway, classical, contemporary, and more, TSC delivers performances that uplift the spirit and stir the soul. The group has also produced 3 albums, which can be found on its website or on Spotify.

Whether you're a film buff, music lover, or simply looking for an evening of inspiration and entertainment, the 2025 Spring Concert is a can't-miss event. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, memories, and movie magic.