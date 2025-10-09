The Sinfonietta, Flor De Toloache, and Tania León Will Perform COCO IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM at The Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Town Hall announced details for the second annual Day of the Dead screening of Disney and Pixar's beloved Coco in Concert Live to Film, featuring the film's musical score by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino performed live along to the film by The Sinfonietta, the acclaimed all-women orchestra founded by Macy Schmidt, and Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi band based in New York City and founded by Mireya I. Ramos and Shae Fiol. Shelbie Rassler will conduct, and Pulitzer Prize-winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Tania León will be making a guest conducting appearance.

The Town Hall will present two screenings on Saturday November 1, 2025 at 2pm and 7pm at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY).

The event will also feature face painting, an interactive Ofrenda, and other activities for families to enjoy before the screenings.

The Town Hall's Bridges Program will be coordinating efforts to provide recently migrated students with tickets to attend the show. The Bridges Program provides a platform for migrants to share their unique stories, fostering cultural exchange, empathy, and understanding among New Yorkers.

Coco tells the story of Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez), a young boy who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music. Following a mysterious chain of events and desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. Along the way, he meets a charming trickster named Héctor (Gael García Bernal) and together they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. The presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts and produced by Overture Global Entertainment.

Coco in Concert Live to Film is part of the 2025-2026 Season of The Town Hall Presents, celebrating Black Brilliance, Queer Icons, Girlhood, Animated Splendor, and Spiritual Inspirations.