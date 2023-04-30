Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Segal Center to Host Talk on Edouard Glissant's TALE OF BLACK HISTORIES

The event will be live-streamed through HowlRound.

Apr. 30, 2023  

The Segal Theatre Center will present Guadeloupe: Gilbert Laumord 2023 Production of Edouard Glissant's "Histoire de Nègre" (1972) in conversation with Gilbert Laumord, Elvia Gutierrez, and Eddy Compper on Friday, May 5th, 12:30pm. The event will be live-streamed through HowlRound.

Join The Segal Theatre Center for a talk with Caribbean theatre director Gilbert Laumord (Guadeloupe) discussion his latest work Tale of Black Histories (Histoire de nègre) by the late, legendary Caribbean writer, poet and philosopher Edouard Glissant. Born in Martinique writer Edouard Glissant and his colleagues at the Institut Martiniquais d'études (IME) wrote and performed this intellectually rich, formally innovative, yet long-neglected unique play themselves 1971-72. They drew on works of history and literature-from Martinique to the United States, colonial Algeria to apartheid-era South Africa-to educate Martinicans about their history and culture, excluded from colonial education, and to link Martinican experiences to those of other black and postcolonial peoples. Histoire de nègre is a play in three "parts." Part I describes the European conquest of the New World, the arrival of the first African slaves, the corporeal and social violence of enslavement, and the resistance and flight of the first maroon. Part II focuses on the struggles for civil rights, independence, and decolonization, and depicts moments of resistance in Martinique, Algeria, the United States, and the Congo. Part III, on "neocolonialism," dramatizes the efforts of the former colonial powers to brainwash their former colonial subjects through political and cultural assimilation, and consumer capitalism. Laumord will be joined by producer Elvia Gutierrez from the SIYAJ Company, Emily Sahakian (University of Georgia), Andrew Daily (University of Memphis) and Daniella Kostroun (IUPUI - Indiana University).
Moderated by Frank Hentschker.

Talk Time: Friday, May 5th, 12:30pm
