The Saw Doctors Announce U.S. Tour Dates For July 2025

Celebrating 35 years on the road, The Saw Doctors will return to the U.S. this July for five concert dates, including a headline performance at SummerStage in Central Park on July 26. The tour follows the release of their new single “Same Oul’ Town” recorded with the RTE Concert Orchestra. Tickets and info at sawdoctors.com.

Acclaimed Irish rock band The Saw Doctors will celebrate their 35th anniversary with a five-date U.S. tour this summer, kicking off July 18 in Cleveland, OH, and concluding with a major headline concert at SummerStage in Central Park, New York City, on Saturday, July 26.

2025 U.S. Tour Dates:

July 18 – Cleveland, OH

July 19 – Chicago, IL

July 22 – Los Angeles, CA

July 24 – Boston, MA (MGM Music Hall)

July 26 – New York, NY (SummerStage, Central Park)

The tour coincides with the release of the band’s new single, Same Oul’ Town, recorded with the RTE Concert Orchestra and available on all digital platforms beginning Friday, June 27. “It was an amazing experience to be backed by the RTE Concert Orchestra,” said lead singer Davy Carton. “Without a doubt, the highlight of my career.” Guitarist Leo Moran added, “The RTE conductor, Gavin Murphy, wrote a magical score for Same Oul’ Town. I never imagined when we started out, we'd get a chance to play one of our songs with an orchestra.”

Led by original members Davy Carton and Leo Moran, The Saw Doctors now feature an eight-member touring lineup, including returning founding member Pearse Doherty and longtime collaborators Rickie O’Neill, Kieran Duddy, Tommy Carton, Anthony Thistlethwaite (formerly of The Waterboys), and Noelie McDonnell.

First discovered by Mike Scott of The Waterboys in Galway’s Quays Bar in the late 1980s, The Saw Doctors shot to stardom in Ireland with their 1990 debut single I Useta Lover, which spent a record-breaking nine weeks at No. 1. Their debut album If This Is Rock 'n' Roll, I Want My Old Job Back went on to sell over 500,000 copies worldwide.

Following a five-year hiatus, the band made a triumphant return in 2023–2024 with sold-out concerts in Dublin, London, New York, and Boston, and a widely acclaimed Main Stage set at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival.

Tickets and additional tour information can be found at sawdoctors.com.