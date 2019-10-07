The Riverside Theatre hosts Ranardo-Domeico Grays' VISIONS Contemporary Ballet in Traces (of what makes us who we are) on November 9, 2019.

Brain cancer survivor inspires others through his choreography [New York, NY] VISIONS Contemporary Ballet's artistic director/choreographer, Ranardo-Domeico Grays, a five-year brain cancer survivor, will be presenting the company in Traces (of what makes us who we are) at The Riverside Theatre, 91 Claremont Ave, New York, NY 10027 on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 7:30pm.

Grays, an alumnus of The Juilliard School and California Institute of the Arts and recipient of the 2019 UMEZ and Creative Engagement grants, continues to flourish creatively. In Traces the company will be premiering his new piece, "Still Healing," inspired by stories of people who experience pain and suffering through no fault of their own, yet they persevere. Also on the program will be "Dash - Between," about living life in the dash between "born" and "died;" "Through the Valley," which explores facing obstacles in one's fight for health and life; and "Roots," rooted in prayer, about self-growth. Company Dancers performing this evening will be Alexandria Amstutz, Asia Bonilla, Lilly Ann Comstock, Mathew Ortiz, and Nick Sartori.

Tickets for Traces at The Riverside Theatre, $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students, are available for purchase online by clicking here or visiting The Riverside Theatre's website at trtnyc.org/upcoming-shows, and in person on the day of performance at the box office beginning one hour before show time.

VISIONS will also be performing at The Bandshell in Central Park in support of the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 20th and at the Marlene Boll Theatre in Detroit, MI on December 18th.

VISIONS Contemporary Ballet is an ethnically diverse company committed to presenting spiritually uplifting contemporary ballets which explore the human experience to a wide range of communities.

visionscontemporary.com facebook.com/VISIONSContemporaryBallethttps://www.instagram.com/visionscontemporaryballet/





