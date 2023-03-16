The Radio City Rockettes to Hold Auditions for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular and Rockettes Conservatory

Open call auditions for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will be held on Thursday, April 20 at Radio City Music Hall, with callbacks on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, 2023. Dancers attending the audition will be considered for a coveted spot on the Rockettes line or an invitation to attend Rockettes Conservatory, the dance company's invite-only, week-long training intensive presented at no cost to participating dancers, which serves as the main talent pipeline for the line. All dancers interested in auditioning for the Rockettes must register in advance at www.radiocityauditions.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome aspiring Rockettes to Radio City this Spring where, in addition to auditioning for a spot in the 2023 Christmas Spectacular, they'll also be automatically considered for Rockettes Conservatory," said Jessica Tuttle, Senior Vice President, Productions for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., the parent company of the Radio City Rockettes. "Joining the Rockettes line is a respected achievement in the dance world, and the conservatory is an important steppingstone for dancers to realize this dream. Seventeen of the 18 new Rockettes in 2022 participated in the program, demonstrating the success of Rockettes Conservatory in building a robust talent pipeline as we work toward our goal of a more inclusive and representative line."

In order to be hired as a Rockette or attend Rockettes Conservatory, dancers must be:

Between 5'5" and 5'10½"

At least 18 years of age by September 15, 2023 in order to be hired as a Rockette for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular

At least 18 years of age by July 16 or July 30, 2023 in order to participate in the first or second weeks of conservatory, respectively

In 2022, more than 700 dancers from all over the world attended the April Rockettes auditions at Radio City. This included dancers from 44 states and 15 countries. Dancers interested in attending Rockettes auditions are encouraged to visit the dance company's social pages and www.rockettes.com, where dance tutorials, audition prep information, and more will be posted in the coming weeks.

Founded in 1925, Radio City Rockettes are a world-renowned dance company known for their athleticism and iconic precision style combining elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as techniques of modern and contemporary dance. In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and have appeared on some of the biggest events in entertainment, including the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride Parade, and "Saturday Night Live." Most recently, the Rockettes were featured in the Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular" and performed with Mariah Carey in her holiday special filmed at Madison Square Garden, "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!" As a Rockette, dancers have access to excellent benefits, including year-round health insurance, a competitive 401K, and a tuition assistance program for accredited and approved courses, as well as a reimbursement plan for many voice, dance, technique, wellness, and fitness classes.

Rockettes Conservatory is an invite-only, week-long intensive training program held at Radio City Music Hall each summer. The program provides talented dancers with a well-rounded curriculum that emphasizes Rockettes precision choreography supported by a strong technical foundation in ballet, tap, and jazz, as well as the strength and stamina training needed to be a Rockette. As part of conservatory, participating dancers also receive instruction in various dance styles from other renowned choreographers and acclaimed New York City dance organizations, such as The Ailey School, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Chloe & Maud Foundation.

The 2023 Rockettes Conservatory will be held July 17-21 and July 31-August 4, 2023. In order to be considered for the program, dancers must attend the April Rockettes audition, or be invited by the Rockettes creative team through talent scouting at colleges, universities, leading dance institutions, and partner organizations including the International Association of Blacks in Dance, Harlem School of the Arts, Dancewave, and The Ailey School.

Designed as an investment in promising dancers' futures, there is no cost for invited dancers to attend Rockettes Conservatory, and participants are provided transportation to/from New York City, lodging, and meals for the duration of the session. Conservatory dancers are then invited to attend the August Rockettes auditions for consideration for a spot on the line in the 2023 Christmas Spectacular. In addition to becoming an inclusive talent pipeline for future Rockettes, Rockettes Conservatory ensures the dance company continues to evolve by attracting the best dancers from all backgrounds.

Announced in early 2020, Rockettes Conservatory took place in person for the first time in 2022, after being held virtually in 2020 and 2021. In addition to 17 of the 18 new Rockettes in 2022 coming through the in-person program, 11 of the 13 new Rockettes in 2021 participated in the virtual conservatory.

As the Radio City Rockettes continue to expand their dancer development program, the company partnered with Boston Conservatory at Berklee to offer a Rockettes Precision Dance Technique course during the spring 2023 semester - the first class of its kind in both Rockettes and Boston Conservatory history. The for-credit course is taught by a current Rockette and focuses on the dance company's signature style, allowing students to explore how precision technique can inform other styles of dance and new works.

Information about auditions for other roles in the 2023 Christmas Spectacular, including the ensemble, is available at www.radiocityauditions.com. For more information about the 2023 Christmas Spectacular, including how you can attend with a group of 10+, please visit www.rockettes.com/groups.