The Public Theater Announces New Booster Requirement

Face masks will be required at all times, with exceptions for attendees in Joe’s Pub and The Library at The Public while they are actively eating and drinking.

Jan. 7, 2022  

Effective January 21, 2022, The Public Theater will require proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines) by the date of attendance for access to the facility, theaters, and restaurant.

Face masks will be required at all times, including while watching a performance, with exceptions for attendees in Joe's Pub and The Library at The Public while they are actively eating and drinking.

For more information visit: https://publictheater.org/


