The Public Theater Announces New Booster Requirement

Effective January 21, 2022, The Public Theater will require proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines) by the date of attendance for access to the facility, theaters, and restaurant.

Face masks will be required at all times, including while watching a performance, with exceptions for attendees in Joe's Pub and The Library at The Public while they are actively eating and drinking.

Welcome to 2022! We can't wait to welcome you back to The Public over the course of the year. As we get ready for our upcoming programming, we've made some updates to our Health and Safety Policy a??i?? - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) January 7, 2022

For more information visit: https://publictheater.org/