The Premiere Cast Recording of YANKEE DOODLE DANDY is Available Now
The life and times of legendary showman George M. Cohan explode into the 21st century in a sensational musical, Yankee Doodle Dandy! For the first time, the complete recording of this remarkable new musical is available on CD, digital and streaming formats. The Seattle Times called the show, "Irresistible!" It features a book by David Armstrong (Artistic Director Emeritus of The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle) and new songs inspired by unfinished Cohan melodies, including the heartbreaking ballad, Pick Up Your Dreams, by Albert Evans (Nite Club Confidential, Pageant).
Yankee Doodle Dandy! was developed at Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, NY, and had its World Premiere at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. It was originally directed and choreographed by James A. Rocco (The Wizard of Oz, CATS, Streakin' thru the 70s!).
The album has Musical Direction by Jeff Rizzo (Annie, 42nd Street, The Wizard of Oz) and exciting new orchestrations by Patti Wyss and Ed Cionek (Tri-Sci Fi), that bring fresh life to these classic Cohan songs.
Rocco, who also produced the album for Broadway Records, (Van Dean, President), said, "George M. Cohan almost single-handedly created Musical Theatre by bringing the voice of the people into contemporary entertainment. Working on the show and this recording has been a true labor of love."
When the show premiered, The New York Times said, "a panorama of musical comedy images unfurl...American Musical Theatre is as powerful as its sounds and stories." Variety said, "The songs are showstoppers."
The CD package includes an 8-page booklet with color production photos, synopsis, liner notes, and an interview with the creators.
To download, stream, or order the CD, please visit www.BroadwayRecords.com.
The cast features Greg McCormick Allen (White Christmas, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes), Cynthia Ferrer (Elf, Happy Days, Singin' in the Rain), Billie Wildrick (Scandalous, The Light in the Piazza), Eric Ankrim (First Date, Austen's Pride), Cayman Ilika (Austen's Pride, Oliver, Kiss Me Kate), David Allen Jones (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Chris DiStefano, Corinna Munter, Aaron Shanks, Jenny Shotwell, Nicholas Tarabini.
YANKEE DOODLE DANDY
THE NEW GEORGE M. COHAN MUSICAL
New Studio Cast Recording
BOOK BY David Armstrong
MUSIC AND LYRICS BY GEORGE M. COHAN
NEW MUSIC AND LYRICS BY Albert Evans
ORIGINAL PRODUCTION DIRECTED AND CHOREOGRAPHED BY JAMES A. ROCCO
MUSIC ADAPTATION AND SUPERVISION BY Albert Evans
ORIGINAL ORCHESTRATIONS BY Ed Cionek & Patti Wyss
ORIGINAL MUSIC DIRECTION AND DANCE ARRANGEMENTS BY Jason DeBord
ALBUM PRODUCED BY JAMES A. ROCCO
Broadway Records'(Van Dean, President) latest album, the Studio Cast Recording of YANKEE DOODLE DANDY!, is now available digitally, in stores, and at www.BroadwayRecords.com.
