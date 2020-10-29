The Paley Center Announces New Impact Program: The Role Of Media In Economic Equality
PaleyIMPACT Series Explores the Effects of Income Equality and COVID on Communities of Color.
The Paley Center for Media today announced the latest program in its acclaimed PaleyIMPACT series: The Role of Media in Economic Equality. Verizon is an official sponsor of this program, which will be available on the Paley Channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment starting Friday, October 30 at Noon EST/9:00 am PST. This program is also part of Paley@Home Presented by Citi series.
"We're proud to present this timely and informative conversation as part of our acclaimed PaleyIMPACT series," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "And we thank our friends at Citi and Verizon for sharing in our mission to present programs that raise public awareness, and shine a light on important social issues that impact our culture and society."
Communities of color have suffered disproportionate economic distress especially during the COVID-19 crisis. A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Epic Health Research Network found that people of color have much higher rates of coronavirus infection, hospitalization, and death. Economic empowerment and equality has always been an important objective of the larger social justice movement, and with the coming election this issue is more important than ever. The Paley Center will present a crucial conversation that will tackle the role of media in covering income equality and look at possible solutions going forward.
Joining in the conversation will be: Bertha Coombs, Reporter, CNBC; William Darity, Jr., Samuel DuBois Cook Professor of Public Policy, African American Studies, and Economics & Director, Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity, Duke University; Ana Navarro, Political Strategist & Commentator, CNN, Telemundo, and ABC's The View; David Robinson, Co-founder, Admiral Capital Group and NBA Hall of Famer; and moderator Shomari Wills, Author, Black Fortunes.
PaleyIMPACT programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions, as well as shapes public discourse on important social issues. The Paley Center is grateful for additional support of these programs from the following individuals and organizations: Amazon Studios, AMC Networks, Apple, Berlanti Productions, BET, Broadway Stages, Len and Heather Cariou, CBS, Creative Artists Agency, Deloitte Services LLP, Deutsch, Diane deRohan, Discovery, Inc., Endemol Shine North America, EPIX, Ernst & Young, Facebook, Fiserv, FOX Corporation, FOX Entertainment, Fremantle, FTI Consulting, HBO, Hearst, ION Media, IPG, John Josephson & SESAC, Lionsgate, The Lippin Group, MACRO, MediaLink, MSGCI/Sports & Entertainment,
The Nielsen Company, Netflix, Zibby Owens, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Mary Parent, PwC, Showtime Networks & CBS, Sony Pictures Television, Tyler Perry Studios, Univision Communications, Inc., Verizon, ViacomCBS, Kids & Family, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Television Group, WarnerMedia, World Surf League, YouTube, and Ziffren Brittenham.
For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.
