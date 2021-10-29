The Orchestra Now Announces First Carnegie Hall Concert of the Season, Featuring the World Premiere of BIRDS OF AMERICA

The Orchestra Now will give its first Carnegie Hall concert of the season on Thursday, November 18 at 7 pm. The concert features the world premiere of award-winning composer Scott Wheeler's Birds of America performed by renowned violinist Gil Shaham, as well as the first full Carnegie Hall performances of Julia Perry's Stabat Mater with mezzo-soprano Briana Hunter, in addition to George Bristow's Arcadian Symphony.

TŌN performs on October 31 at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center a program of works by José Pablo Moncayo, Falla, Messiaen, and Debussy conducted by Carlos Miguel Prieto. The next concerts in New York City offer Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, performed by Shai Wosner at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 5; and a free performance featuring pieces by Berlioz, Britten, Tan Dun, and Sibelius at Peter Norton Symphony Space on December 19.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Carnegie Hall SERIES, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Gil Shaham & Julia Perry

Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 7 PM

Leon Botstein, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

Briana Hunter, mezzo-soprano

Julia Perry: Stabat Mater

Scott Wheeler: Birds of America (World Premiere)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 4, Arcadian

Renowned violinist and Bard Conservatory of Music faculty member Gil Shaham joins the Orchestra for the world premiere of Birds of America by multi-award-winning composer, conductor, pianist, and teacher Scott Wheeler. Currently Senior Distinguished Artist-in-Residence at Boston's Emerson College, Wheeler's works have been commissioned by the Metropolitan Opera and performed by such artists as Renée Fleming and Kent Nagano. Black American composer Julia Perry's dramatic Stabat Mater, a setting of the 13th-century medieval poem "Stabat Mater Dolorosa," describes the crucifixion of Christ from the viewpoint of the Virgin Mother featuring mezzo-soprano Briana Hunter and is dedicated to Perry's mother. Also on the program is George Frederick Bristow's rarely-heard Arcadian Symphony. A Brooklyn native and noted choral composer, Bristow frequently wrote music with American themes-his Symphony No. 4 was originally titled The Pioneer.

Tickets priced at $25-$60 are available online at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800, or at the Carnegie Hall box office at 57th & Seventh Avenue. Ticket holders will need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here.