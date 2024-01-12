The New York Singing Teachers Association to Present Winter-Online Event 'The Trauma Informed Voice Studio'

Join in on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, from 2-4 PM EST. Online via ZOOM - Free.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

The New York Singing Teachers Association to Present Winter-Online Event 'The Trauma Informed Voice Studio'

The New York Singing Teachers Association (NYSTA) will present it Winter-Online Event: The Trauma Informed Voice Studio led by Ms. Megan Durham of Respire Vocal Wellness

Ms. Durham will inform on the topic of Trauma and Emotional Dysregulation and offer currently understood best practices for addressing this occurrence.

The event will take place on Sunday Feb.4, 2024 from 2-4 PM EST.

Online via ZOOM -Free

Please visit: www.nyst.org/live-events for more information -sign up



Recommended For You