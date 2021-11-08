The New York Pops to Return to Carnegie Hall with Laura Benanti for Holiday Concert

The New York Pops will make its long-awaited return to Carnegie Hall for Back Home for the Holidays, featuring guest artist Tony Award winner Laura Benanti on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The evening of traditional carols and contemporary holiday classics includes songs such as "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "I'll Be Home for Christmas", "Winter Wonderland", "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", and "O, Holy Night".

"This holiday concert is a homecoming for our entire New York Pops family-our musicians, PopsEd students, subscribers and donors-and I'm so glad we get to celebrate our return with the incomparable Laura Benanti," said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. "I can't wait to see you there!"

Upcoming concerts in The New York Pops' 2021-22 Carnegie Hall season include: Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. with Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins; and One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in addition to the orchestra's 39th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Concert Information

THE NEW YORK POPS

Back Home for the Holidays

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Laura Benanti, Guest Artist

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Tickets are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.

Please note: to support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, all artists, visitors, and staff will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to enter Carnegie Hall. While inside Carnegie Hall, all guests must wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas.