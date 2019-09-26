The New Group Extends CYRANO Through December 22nd

Due to popular demand, The New Group has announced an extension for Cyrano, with Ritchie Coster, Josh A. Dawson, Peter Dinklage, Hillary Fisher, Josh Franklin, Christopher Gurr, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nehal Joshi, Grace McLean, Erika Olson and Scott Stangland. Originally slated through November 24, Cyrano is now set for a strictly limited engagement through December 22.

Cyrano, adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, with Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, directed by Erica Schmidt, launches The New Group's 25th Anniversary Season. Previews begin October 11 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Thursday, November 7 at The Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street).

A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the language, this adaptation by Erica Schmidt (All the Fine Boys) mines this enduring, human story for its deep vein of heartbroken yearning, with haunting and compelling music by members of the Grammy Award-winning band The National and the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage in the title role.

Cyrano features Ritchie Coster (De Guiche), Josh A. Dawson (Le Bret), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Hillary Fisher (Orange Girl), Josh Franklin (Swing), Christopher Gurr (Jodelet), Blake Jenner (Christian), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Roxanne), Nehal Joshi (Ragueneau), Grace McLean (Chaperone Marie), Erika Olson (Ensemble / Swing) and Scott Stangland (Montgomery).

Adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, Cyrano features Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman. Directed by Erica Schmidt, this production includes Scenic Design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin; Costume Design by Tom Broecker; Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter; Sound Design by Dan Moses Schreier; Hair, Wig and Makeup Design by Tommy Kurzman; Orchestrations by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner; Music Supervision and Arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell; Music Direction by Ted Author and Music Coordination by Kristy Norter. Casting by Patrick Goodwin, CSA / Telsey + Company. Production Stage Manager is Linda Marvel.

A developmental production of Cyrano was presented by Goodspeed Musicals in August 2018.

Limited Subscriptions and Patron Ensemble memberships for The New Group's 2019/20 season available now. For more info, visit TheNewGroup.org or call 917-935-4242. Tickets for Cyrano on sale now through Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. A limited Off-Broadway engagement plays October 11 - December 22 at The Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street), with Opening Night on Thursday, November 7.

Through a number of initiatives, The New Group is committed to expanding access to productions in the company's 2019/20 season. For Cyrano there will be an Open Caption Performance on Saturday, November 9 at 2:00pm, ASL Performance on Friday, November 15 at 8:00pm and an Audio Described Performance on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00pm. For more information about accessible performances visit TheNewGroup.org/Accessibility.

The New Group has also partnered with TodayTix to offer a limited number of $35 tickets via an exclusive digital Lottery for every regular performance. The Lottery will open for entries at midnight each performance day, and close four hours prior to the selected performance time. If selected, winners will have 30 minutes to claim and pay for their tickets through TodayTix. Tickets may be picked up at The Daryl Roth Theatre box office beginning 30 minutes prior to performance time.

