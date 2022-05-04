The National Collegiate Performing Arts Announces Drew Korn As NCPA 31 for 31 Honoree

As part of a 31-day Women's History Month celebration featuring 31 empoweringly dynamic professional women who got their start in college performing arts, the National Collegiate Performing Arts (NCPA) announced the selection of University of Pennsylvania's Drew Korn as one of its seven featured college performing arts students.

Korn attended New Jersey's prestigious Lawrenceville School and will be graduating Penn in May 2022 with a BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Korn has thrived in Penn's glorious performing arts tradition, which includes illustrious alumni (e.g., Elizabeth Banks, Candice Bergen and John Legend), nationally acclaimed Mask & Wig Club, and renowned Annenberg Center for The Performing Arts and Platt Performing Arts House institutions.

Korn concludes a particularly accomplished, and diverse, Penn Performing Arts career as a singer-actor-writer "triple threat" and campus leader, including as a soloist for the campus favorite Penny Loafers, where her vocals were featured on Lawrence's "Try," Madison Ryann Ward's "Mirror," Sammy Rae's "Good Life," Sam Smith's "Diamonds," Kelly Clarkson's "Already Gone" and Adele's "Tables."

Her college drama career includes penning "Delphi" for Penn's One Acts Festival and originating the role of Robyn in Zinnie Harris's "Meet Me at Dawn." Performing arts administration may be her legacy, however, and as the a cappella chair, Korn oversees 15 of Penn's a cappella groups, including diverse talent that ranges from the jazz-pop Counterparts, to co-ed Disney, to Penn Masala (the South Asian group that gained fame in Pitch Perfect), to the comedy Penn Six-5000, to the all-male Pennchants, and to the Quaker Notes female-identifying group.

Korn's achievements stretch beyond campus and purely vocals: She sang the National Anthem at a Phillies baseball game, mentors performers, gives voice lessons, and plays guitar and piano. One of her proudest accomplishments was her work as president of the Penny Loafers. She will be starting a marketing career after graduation and continuing to perform. Of her Penn experience, Korn said:

"I am so grateful for the empowering Penn performing arts communities that offered connection, purpose and incredible friends. I've also been inspired by Maggie Rogers, a singer-songwriter who emits such authenticity and heart, experimenting with new sounds and styles. I hope to bring her passion, creativity and drive to my arts endeavors."

The NCPA's 31 for 31 inspiring women included Lady Gaga (NYU, Music), Kamala Harris (Howard, Step), Leslie Jones (Chapman, DJ, Comedy), Lucy Liu (NYU/Michigan, Theater), Meryl Streep (Vassar, a cappella, Theater), and Oprah Winfrey (Tennessee State, Performing Arts).

The NCPA elevates, empowers and organizes the fragmented collegiate performing arts universe (more than 2 million performers, 500,000 groups, 25 genres) into a cohesive community, providing structure and marketing opportunities similar to those of the NCAA (480,000 athletes, 25,000 teams, 20 sports) and enabling students to represent their university by performing in live/digital NCPA competitions, championships and showcases.