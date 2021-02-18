The National Arts Club Presents A Conversation With Sir Ian McKellen

The legendary Sir Ian McKellen joins The National Arts Club for a conversation on Wednesday, March 3 at noon (EST). McKellen talks about his work on stage (Richard III, Acting Shakespeare, Waiting for Godot) and screen (The Lord of the Rings, The X-Men, Gods and Monsters, The Good Liar) during this wide-ranging dialogue.

Click here to register for free.

McKellen is recognized worldwide as Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in Tolkien's Middle Earth films. He won his first Oscar nomination as Best Actor, as the gay film director James Whale, in Bill Condon's 1998 classic "Gods and Monsters". Since he has starred in The Da Vinci Code", "Mr Holmes", "Beauty and the Beast", with "CATS" yet to come.

In Shakespeare he has triumphed as Richard II, Macbeth (with Judi Dench), Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III (also on film) and most recently as King Lear. He was in the first of Martin Sherman's sensational "Bent" and premieres of plays by Arnold Wesker, Peter Shaffer, Michael Frayn, Alan Ayckbourn and Mark Ravenhill. Of late he has been Widow Twankey in the Old Vic's "Aladdin" pantomime and toured "Waiting for Godot" and "No Man's Land" with Patrick Stewart. As Salieri in "Amadeus" he won the Tony Award in 1981.