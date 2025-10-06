The Mystery Players Come to Room 52 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Right in time for the Halloween season: Join The Mystery Players, NYC's premier musical mystery troupe, at Room 52, Oct 29th 7:30pm for an immersive, musical murder mystery - The Many Murders of Agatha Crusty. 1940s attire and Halloween costumes encouraged! Tickets can be purchased starting at $49.87 at the below link:

Percy Morningshot, nephew to the famous mystery novelist Agatha Crusty (ahem), has snuck you and a bunch of his aunt's fans onto her private island to give them a tour of a lifetime. When the bodies start to fall, will you be able to solve the crime before the killer gets you, too?

*If the above price is not accessible, please reach out at intrigue@mysteryplayersinc.com

This is a 21+ event, there is 1 flight of stairs to the elevator for this cabaret style venue. Event should run until 10pm.

Visit our website at https://themysteryplayers.com to learn more about our organization, or check out some of our reviews at https://www.gigsalad.com/the_mystery_players_bronx!