The Museum of Chinese in America Launches Performing Artist Residency Program

The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) announced their performing artist residency program, with the theme of Heteroglossia, in response to MOCA’s new exhibition, Magazine Fever: Gen X Asian American Periodicals. The residency program starts in October and runs through February 2025. The open call for performing artists underwent the review of a jury committee consisting of a curator, a performing art professor and a well-established performance artist. Of the applications received, five performers were selected to join the 2024-2025 cohort. The performing artists will utilize MOCA’s collections, archives, exhibitions, and spaces throughout the five-month residency to generate their Heteroglossia theme-based project. The culmination of the residency will feature two public performances at MOCA, the first in November for performers to exhibit their ongoing production and a final performance in February, marking the end of the residency program and a show of the artists’ completed bodies of work.

"By creating a space to share collective memories, we can deepen our understanding of who we are, allowing the narratives of our communities to continue evolving," said Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, Director of Performance, Storytelling, and Community at MOCA. "Asian American identity is a broad and complex term. I’m excited that our resident performing artists will have the opportunity to engage with archival materials, gaining a deeper understanding of its construction and nuances. I’m confident their projects will offer critical insights into the evolution of this identity, particularly in our current moment."

The five artists selected for MOCA’s Performing Artist-in-Residence program are Min Ding (filmmaker), Shinya Lin (composer), Tidtaya Sinutoke (theatre composer/writer), Yibin Wang (theatre director), and Yasmina Yuexi (flamenco dancer). Each artist has been awarded a $3,000 grant, along with additional support, including funding for their presentations, access to rehearsal space, and full use of MOCA’s collections and archives, as well as consultations with MOCA staff. This year’s theme, Heteroglossia, invites the artists to explore and reflect on their personal identities in the context of today’s digital and increasingly tribalized society.

As a premier cultural institution in the heart of Chinatown, MOCA has long been a champion for the performing arts, with the creation of original performances and plays hosted within the museum. The performing artist-in-residence program provides space and support for performing artists to generate new work, while creating a space for organic artistic sharing and collaboration. MOCA creates an ideal setting for performers to converse and offer community engagement opportunities around new ideas and artistic expression, allowing artists a space to take creative risks, while nurturing a safe space for constructive feedback.

Information about each selected performer and the focus of their upcoming residency project can be found below:

Min Ding

Born and raised in China, Min Ding is a distinguished alumna of Columbia University where she honed her filmmaking craft, earning an M.F.A. in Film in 2013. She was awarded the prestigious Student Production Grant by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation during her studies. She is the writer/director of several award-winning short films including Three Light Bulbs, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2013; Rattlefly premiered at Vancouver International Film Festival and won the Best Short award at Cinequest Film Festival. Her most recent short film The Other Moon Goddess was supported by ArtsWestcher and Sundance Institute.

Residency Project Information: Exploring the experiences of Chinese American single women; examining their varied perceptions within the community.

Shinya Lin

Shinya Lin is a performer-composer-improviser. He is also a co-founder of Chaospace, a community that supports the curation of Asian artists in New York City. Shinya's musical style encompasses various genres, including new music, jazz, improvisation, and electroacoustic music. He focuses on composing and playing the piano, prepared piano, and electronics, drawing inspiration from artists such as John Cage and Cecil Taylor. He believes in embracing whatever comes as a consequence of life and finding enjoyment in exploring the soundscape informed by life and nature. Shinya places great emphasis on "being present" in his music, as it is inseparable from ordinary life. He believes that music brings people together internally, leading to a realization of life's purpose. Shinya graduated from Berklee College of Music and now holds a Master's degree from The New School. He has embarked on a creative path, collaborating with various art communities in New York.

Residency Project Information: This project will feature composed routes and performances by various musicians across communities where Chinese heritage and immigrant cultures intersect, facilitating both intricate and spontaneous performances.

Tidtaya Sinutoke (ฑิตยา สินุธก) is a Jonathan Larson Grant, Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, Jerome Hill Artist Fellowship, McKnight Composer Residency and Fred Ebb Award-winning theatre composer and writer. Current composition and writing credits: HALF THE SKY (The 5th Avenue Theatre's First Draft Commission & 20/21 Digital Season); SUNWATCHER (The Civilians R&D Group); DEAR MR. C (Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative Award); THE ADVENTURES OF SKY AND FRIENDS (New Victory Theater's LabWorks); KHAM - Crossing (Dramatic Questions Theatre) and LITTLE DUGONG AND HER SEAGRASS SONG (American Opera Project). Her works have been developed and supported by the Composer-Librettists Studio at New Dramatists, Yale Institute for Music Theatre, Johnny Mercer Foundation, NYFA IAM Mentoring Program, Robert Rauschenberg Residency, Kurt Weill Foundation, Drama League, Tofte Lake Center, Loghaven Artist Residency, and Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. MFA: NYU. tidtayasinutoke.com

Residency Project Information: A documentary song cycle based on interviews with Thai immigrants and Thai Americans, "With Rice" shares our unique experiences with Thai food. The music combines elements of the Thai tonal scale with contemporary American musical styles, reflecting the journey of Thai cuisine as it evolves into what we see on today’s menus

Yibin Wang

Yibin Wang is a New York-based theater and performance director hailing from Hangzhou, China. Yibin’s interdisciplinary work delves into cross-cultural experiences, new technology, and vibrant audience relationships. His recent directing/curatorial projects include A Hunger Artist (Lenfest Center for Arts), Three-Second Angels (TheaterLab), A Tree Has Not Yet Woken Up In A Dream (Beijing International Youth Theater Festival), Playdate (En Garde Arts), A Theater Letter To You (Columbia University), The Vanya Project (Columbia University), Designing Care (Hangzhou Fengshan Community). Recent assistant credits include The Following Evening (dir. 600 Highwaymen); Medee, This Body Is So Permanent (dir. Peter Sellars); Promenade (dir. Morgan Green); Mothers' Stories (dir. CHIA). BA, Bard College; MFA in Directing, Columbia University

Residency Project Information: "Tongues" is a documentary performance project aimed at illuminating the cross-cultural experiences of Asians in America through the prism of our mother tongues. It is structured around personal stories and daily-life experiences of Asian performers, exploring themes of cultural heritage and identity.

Yasmina Yuexi

Yasmina Yuexi, born in Beijing, China, began her artistic journey at the age of four with piano and classical music training. She joined the Jinfan Choir in middle school, performing alto and piano at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA). In 2009, Yasmina discovered Flamenco, studying in Madrid, Sevilla, New York, and Beijing. Expanding her dance repertoire since 2018, she incorporates Ballet, Classical Chinese Dance, Jazz, Krump, Tap, Contemporary, and Hip-Hop. Her cross-cultural works, such as "Pregón de Candied Haws por Flamenco" and "Flamenco por Spring Festival Overture," explore cultural intersections. Winning first prize at Flamenco Certamen USA in 2023, she performed at prestigious venues across the US. In 2024, Yasmina collaborated with Blackbird Dance Company on "The Message," reflecting on climate change. Yasmina continues to explore dance as a medium for bridging cultures and storytelling, aiming to inspire audiences through innovative performance.

Residency Project Information: "Echoes of Golden Venture" is a live dance performance that tells the poignant story of the "Golden Venture" ship and its historical significance, especially in light of rising anti-Asian sentiment following the COVID-19 pandemic. This project uses dance as a medium to highlight the resilience and cultural intersections of immigrant communities.