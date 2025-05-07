The Muny to Receive the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Muny — the Municipal Theatre Association of St. Louis — will be the recipient of the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor, recognizing a regional theatre company that has displayed a continuous level of artistic achievement contributing to the growth of theatre nationally, is accompanied by a grant of $25,000, made possible by City National Bank’s generous support.



“We are thrilled to honor The Muny with this year’s Regional Theatre Tony Award,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of The American Theatre Wing. “For over a century, The Muny has been a cultural cornerstone of St. Louis, producing first-class musicals in a setting unlike any other. With a deep commitment to accessibility, offering over 100,000 free tickets each season, and career development programs that nurture future theatre professionals, The Muny exemplifies the spirit of this award. We are proud to celebrate a beloved American institution dedicated to one of our nation’s most treasured art forms.”



Now entering its 107th season in St. Louis, The Muny is a nonprofit dedicated to producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny welcomes more than 300,000 patrons each summer for seven world-class productions under the stars.



See the full list of Tony nominations HERE! The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City next month. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.

