The Muny Optimistic for 2020 Season to Go On As Scheduled
St. Louis' regional outdoor venue The Muny has released a statement regarding its upcoming summer season as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the arts.
A message to our friends regarding COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/1CYICmZL9B- MUNY 2020 (@TheMuny) March 19, 2020
This year's lineup features three Muny premieres and four beloved favorites, including Chicago, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Sweeney Todd, Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Sound of Music, On Your Feet! and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.
As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny produces seven musicals each year, attracting a wealth of Broadway-caliber talent and welcoming over 350,000 theatregoers over its nine-week season. The venue is currently celebrating 102 seasons in St. Louis.
