The Muny's MARY POPPINS to Star Jeanna de Waal, Corbin Bleu, Andréa Burns, and More!

The Muny announced today that Jeanna de Waal, Corbin Bleu, Andréa Burns, Nehal Joshi, and Darlesia Cearcy will star in the high-flying production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, July 5-13, 2022. A family favorite, Muny-goers will witness Mary flying over the audience. Mary Poppins is directed by John Tartaglia, choreographed by Patrick O'Neill, with music direction by Brad Haak.

Jeanna de Waal (Mary Poppins) most recently originated the title role in Diana, The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred in Kinky Boots (Lauren) and American Idiot (Heather). Jeanna originated the role of Dawn in Waitress by Sara Bareilles, and the role of Mary Barrie in Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus, at American Repertory Theater. Off-Broadway, she co-starred in the two-hander play Orwell in America (59E59 Theater) and in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie (Chris Hargensen). de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include the national tour of Wicked (Glinda) and The Rocky Horror Show (Janet) at The Old Globe.



Corbin Bleu (Bert) is thrilled to be returning to The Muny! Popular for his role in Disney's High School Musical franchise, Bleu has established himself as a versatile performer, recording artist, television personality and producer. Muny: Singin' in the Rain (Don Lockwood). Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate (Lucentio/Bill Calhoun), Holiday Inn (Ted Hanover, Chita Rivera Award), Godspell (Jesus), In the Heights (Usnavi). Other highlights: Hairspray (Seaweed) and Mamma Mia! (Sky) at The Hollywood Bowl and Anything Goes (Billy Crocker) at Arena Stage. TV/Film: Love, For Real; A Christmas Dance Reunion, To Write Love on Her Arms, Nurse 3D, The Monkey's Paw, Dynasty, Supergirl, Chicago Med, The Middle, The Fosters, Castle, Psych, Franklin & Bash, Blue Bloods, Dancing with the Stars. Most recently, Bleu and celebrity chef Cat Cora placed first on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing, a one-of-a-kind competition featuring celebrities reliving moments from the classic film. This fall, Bleu returns to familiar territory, guest starring as himself in the third season of High School Musical: The Series on Disney+. Dedicated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Starlight Children's Foundation and the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Corbin also chairs the National Advisory Board of the Looking Ahead Program, helping young performers thrive while working in the entertainment industry.



ANDRÉA BURNS (Winifred Banks) is delighted to return to The Muny having starred over the years in Bye Bye Birdie, Show Boat, Oklahoma!; West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar. Broadway: In The Heights (Daniela, Drama Desk Award), On Your Feet! (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Nance, The Rose Tattoo, The Ritz, The Full Monty, Beauty and The Beast. Off Broadway: Smart Blonde, Songs For A New World, Stephen Sondheim's Saturday Night. Digital Streaming 2021: Bad Dates (George Street Playhouse, Best Actress nomination). Solo album, A Deeper Shade of Red available at psclassics.com. Film/TV: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Akron, Blue Bloods, Kevin Can Wait, Jessica Jones, Mad About You (reboot), Law & Order: SVU; The Electric Company. Find Andréa on Instagram: @theandreaburns or www.andreaburns.com



Nehal Joshi (George Banks) Muny: Oklahoma! Broadway: All My Sons, Flying Over Sunset, Gettin' the Band Back Together; School of Rock, Les Misérables, The Threepenny Opera. Additional New Yorktheatre: Cyrano (w/Peter Dinklage), Grand Hotel (NY City Center Encores!), Working (59E59/Prospect Theater Co., Drama Desk Award for Ensemble Performance), Falling for Eve (York Theatre). Regional Credits includes Row (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Fly (La Jolla Playhouse), Oklahoma! (Arena Stage), Disgraced (Arena Stage), Mother Courage and her Children (Arena Stage), Peter and The Starcatcher (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Les Misérables (Dallas Theater Center), Disney's The Jungle Book (Goodman Theatre and The Huntington), Man of La Mancha (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Mister Roberts (The Kennedy Center). Video Game: War of Warcraft: Cataclysm. Film/TV: New York, I Love You; Search Party, Law & Order: SVU; Blackout, The Wire. He would like to thank his partner, Erin Davie.



Darlesia Cearcy (Bird Woman/Miss Andrew) Muny: Footloose, Matilda. Broadway: Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island (Erzulie). Original cast member in Shuffle Along (Lottie Gee, Audra McDonald u/s); The Color Purple (Nettie), Ragtime (Sarah, Helen Hayes nomination) and The Goodbye Girl. Last fall, she won the Berkshire Theatre Group Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical for Nina Simone: Four Women and most recently, Darlesia starred in Next to Normal (Westport). She's sung on MTV's Most Wanted, VH1, Top of the Pops (London) and received a Viva nomination for her single release Everlasting Pictures. TV: High Fidelity, Madam Secretary, FBI, House of Cards, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU; The Watcher (Netflix) and Nurse Jackie. Urvisionhousse.com



About the show:

Based on one of the most popular films ever, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins returns to The Muny with its irresistible story, unforgettable songs and breathtaking dance numbers! This Tony Award-winning stage adaptation shares the tale of the mysterious, magical nanny who arrives to give the Banks family some order - and maybe a bit of tough love. With winds in the east and mist coming in, your heart will soar for this enchanting show - and yes, Mary Poppins will fly over The Muny!



The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

The Muny's 2022 Season includes Chicago (June 13-19), Lerner and Loewe's Camelot (June 22-28), Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins (July 5-13), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (July 16-22), Legally Blonde, The Musical (July 25-31), The Color Purple (August 3-9) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 23. Muny gift cards for the 104th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.