The Movement Introduces DANCE WITH A STAR Featuring Broadway Guest Teachers

The Movement, a nonprofit organization committed to making dance free and accessible to all, has announced a new dance series, Dance with a Star, featuring five Broadway guest dancers: Garett Hawe, Drew Minard, Colby Lindeman, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., and Curtis Holland, to teach FREE classes throughout New York City in March.

The Movement launched in 2021 in Miami by tech startup gurus Ryan Breslow and Eddy Rosales Chavez, expanded to New York City and will soon be in Los Angeles. By partnering with local dance instructors and spotlighting Broadway stars, The Movement aims to bring a sense of joy, confidence, and community to participants.

The Movement currently offers eight classes per week and is in all five New York City boroughs. Dance instructors from the local communities offer introductory classes for a wide variety of dance styles, including hip hop, zumba, and jazz funk. Classes are completely free for participants and are open to all skill levels.

"The Movement's mission is to get the world dancing. We do this by breaking down as many barriers of entry as possible, including making dance classes free. said Eddy Rosales Chavez, head of Operations for The Movement.

Rosales Chavez continued, "But just as important as eliminating cost barriers, is the ability to understand the communities we serve and it is no secret that Broadway is an integral part of New York's rich history and identity. By partnering with some of Broadway's most talented dancers, we hope to celebrate New York's culture and open the doors for anyone."

The upcoming classes featuring Broadway guest teachers are below:

March 13 at 4:30 PM - Dancewave Studio (182 4th Ave, Brooklyn)

Garett Hawe (West Side Story, Newsies) - intro class to "One Short Day" from Wicked

March 14 at 4:00 PM - Ripley Grier Studio (520 8th Ave, 16th Floor, New York)

Drew Minard (The Music Man) - intro to jazz with ballet technique class

March 17 at 4:30 PM - Ripley Grier Studio (520 8th Ave, 16th Floor, New York)

Colby Lindeman (Wicked) - intro jazz with a disco flair

March 21 at 5:00 PM - Ripley Grier Studio (520 8th Ave, 16th Floor, New York)

Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. (The Music Man) - intermediate music theater jazz class

March 25 at 6:00 PM - Ripley Grier Studio (520 8th Ave, 16th Floor, New York)

Curtis Holland (The Music Man, Mean Girls) - intro tap class to the music of Mean Girls

For more information and to RSVP for classes, please visit https://www.themvmt.org/dance-with-a-star.