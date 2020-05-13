The Moth Launches ALL TOGETHER NOW: FRIDAYS WITH THE MOTH

Storytelling nonprofit The Moth today announced the launch of All Together Now: Fridays with The Moth, a special addition to its podcast, which is downloaded 73 million times a year. Starting on May 15, The Moth will release a new episode every Friday through Labor Day featuring "PG-rated" stories from The Moth archive.

Effectively doubling The Moth podcast offerings through the end of summer, each episode will be helmed by a staff member from The Moth's Artistic and Education teams and include prompts based on Moth storytelling techniques to spark conversation and connections. Episodes will be available via the regular Moth RSS feed and across all podcast streaming platforms.

"All Together Now: Fridays with The Moth" explores themes including identity, perspective, togetherness, and transformation and is for anyone in the world social distancing or quarantining together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: kids, couples, singles, and friends of any generation. This 17-episode series is meant to be something people can do together -- much like a book club or watching a film via Netflix Party.

"In this complicated time, when we're feeling isolated, we are all seeking new ways to deepen our connections with friends, family and our communities," says Sarah Haberman, Executive Director of The Moth. "With 'All Together Now,' we're building on the popularity of The Moth Education program's "Storytelling School" prompts, and tapping into the undeniable power of personal storytelling as a tool to bring people closer even while we are apart."

These special episodes offer people a moment to come together (within a household or virtually) to listen and then reflect on the stories they've just heard. Questions and prompts, inspired by the tales told, will also be shared to spark and enhance conversations.

"We want to give listeners something that's entertaining and also safe to share with everyone listening," says Catherine Burns, The Moth's Artistic Director, and host of the series' first episode. "As someone who is sheltered in place in New York City with a ten-year-old, I understand the need for things that can be shared without worry. We promise, your grandmother's hair will not turn a deeper shade of white if she listens in!"

The first episode of "All Together Now: Fridays with The Moth," featuring a brand new, never-been-heard story plus a Moth favorite from the archive -- debuts on May 15th.

For more information about the Moth, its radio show or the podcast--distributed by public media organization PRX--or other offerings, go to: www.themoth.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You