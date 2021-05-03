The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Jenna Hunterson

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.



Today's mom is the brave through hesitant Jenna from Waitress.

Meet the Mom:

Jenna's life isn't in a great place at the start of Waitress, and it's only made more complicated by news that she is expecting. Throughout the musical, Jenna is faced with a series of difficult decisions that will alter the course of her unhappy life, but she eventually finds solace and purpose in motherhood.... and pies.

Most Motherly Musical Moment:

"Today's a day like any other

But I'm changed, I am a mother

Oh, in an instant

And who I was has disappeared

It doesn't matter, now you're here

So innocent

I was lost

For you to find

And now I'm yours, and you are mine

Two tiny hands, a pair of eyes

An unsung melody is mine for safekeeping

And I will guard it with my life

I'd hang the moon for it to shine on her sleeping

Starting here and starting now

I can feel the heart of how"

-Everything Changes

If She Was a Flower... Jenna would be a pansy- thoughtful, bright, and completely edible. Perfect for her next pie creation!

1-800-Flowers.com offers truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives.