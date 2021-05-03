The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Jenna Hunterson
The Moms of Broadway is brought to you in partnership with 1-800-Flowers.com.
As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.
Today's mom is the brave through hesitant Jenna from Waitress.
Meet the Mom:
Jenna's life isn't in a great place at the start of Waitress, and it's only made more complicated by news that she is expecting. Throughout the musical, Jenna is faced with a series of difficult decisions that will alter the course of her unhappy life, but she eventually finds solace and purpose in motherhood.... and pies.
Most Motherly Musical Moment:
"Today's a day like any other
But I'm changed, I am a mother
Oh, in an instant
And who I was has disappeared
It doesn't matter, now you're here
So innocent
I was lost
For you to find
And now I'm yours, and you are mine
Two tiny hands, a pair of eyes
An unsung melody is mine for safekeeping
And I will guard it with my life
I'd hang the moon for it to shine on her sleeping
Starting here and starting now
I can feel the heart of how"
-Everything Changes
If She Was a Flower...
Jenna would be a pansy- thoughtful, bright, and completely edible. Perfect for her next pie creation!
