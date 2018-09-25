The Modern Movie Musical- Rotten or Fresh?

Ever since Chicago hit the big screen in 2002, Hollywood has re-embraced the movie musical. On October 5, a new title joins the genre when A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, is released. At least for now, the film is Certified Fresh, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%, but will it hold up?

Rotten Tomatoes has taken a closer look at the 42 live action movie musicals since Chicago. Check out the list below to find out which ones stand up to A Star Is Born!

Adaptation of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Theatrical Production

Chicago (2002): Certified Fresh at 85%

The Phantom of the Opera (2005): Rotten at 33%

The Producers (2005): Rotten at 50%

Rent (2005): Rotten at 46%

Dreamgirls (2006): Certified Fresh at 78%

Hairspray (2007) Certified Fresh at 91%

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007): Certified Fresh at 85%

Fame (2009): Rotten at 24%

Nine (2009): Rotten at 38%

Footloose (2011): Fresh at 69%

Les Misérables (2012): Fresh at 69%

Annie (2014): Rotten at 29%

Jersey Boys (2014): Rotten at 53%

The Last Five Years (2015): Rotten at 59%

Not based on an adaptation of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Theatrical Production

Camp (2003): Fresh at 64%

From Justin to Kelly (2003): Rotten at 10%

School of Rock (2003): Certified Fresh at 91%

Ray (2004): Certified Fresh at 80%

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005): Certified Fresh at 82%

August Rush (2007): Rotten at 37%

Across the Universe (2007): Rotten at 53%

Once (2007): Certified Fresh at 97%

Were the World Mine (2008): Fresh at 71%

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008): Fresh at 64%

Burlesque (2010): Rotten at 36%

Country Strong (2011): Rotten at 22%

The Muppets (2011): Certified Fresh at 95%

Joyful Noise (2012): Rotten at 31%

Pitch Perfect (2012): Certified Fresh at 80%

Begin Again (2014): Certified Fresh at 82%

Black Nativity (2013): Rotten at 51%

Jem and the Holograms (2015): Rotten at 20%

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015): Fresh at 65%

La La Land (2016): Certified Fresh at 92%

The Greatest Showman (2017): Rotten at 56%

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017): Rotten at 32%

Basmati Blues (2018): Rotten at 8%

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018): Certified Fresh at 80%

A Star is Born (2018): Certified Fresh at 95%

"A Star is Born" stars four-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper ("American Sniper," "American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook") and multiple award-winning, Oscar-nominated music superstar Lady Gaga, in her first leading role in a major motion picture. Cooper helms the drama, marking his directorial debut.

In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

