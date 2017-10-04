The Maxamoo Podcast Previews October's Theatre, (Mostly) Beyond Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

New month, new shows! Aurin, Ben, and Lindsay discuss what we're looking forward to at the theater this month and the controversy surrounding The Flea's resident acting program known as The Bats.

Syncing Inc by NSangou Njikam at The Flea (1:08)

After The Blast by Zoe Kazan at LCT3 (17:42)

Animal Wisdom by Heather Christian at The Bushwick Starr (21:57)

Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires by Harrison David Rivers from Ricochet Collective at Teatro Circulo (24:00)

Burning Doors by Belarus Free Theatre at La MaMa (27:56)

Nightcap | By Ike by Ikechukwu Ufomadu at Joe's Pub (28:37)

AM I DEAD? The Untrue Narrative of Anatomical Lewis, The Slave by Kevin R. Free from Flux Theatre Ensemble at The Theater at The 14th Street Y (31:35)

Torch Song Trilogy by Harvey Fierstein at Second Stage (35:32)

Stuffed by Lisa Lampanelli at Westside Theatre (38:01)

Junk by Ayad Akhtar at Lincoln Center (40:51)

