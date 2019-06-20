The Maxamoo Podcast Interviews Playwright Kate Hamill

Maxamoo contributor Jose Solis talks to playwright/actor Kate Hamill about her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women in which she also stars.

Hamill shares her views on criticism, the importance of making literature classics accessible to young audiences, and why it was important for her to have a color-conscious production. Listen here: http://www.maxamoo.com/podcast/interview-with-kate-hamill-of-little-women/

The show will be releasing episodes every other Thursday, ad infinitum.

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast they just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend. Maxamoo covers New York City theater through podcast programming, including roundtable discussions and artist interviews.

http://www.maxamoo.com/





