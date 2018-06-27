Podcasts
The Maxamoo Podcast Discusses FRUIT TRILOGY, EVERYONE'S FINE WITH VIRGINIA WOOLF, FAIRVIEW, and DESPERATE MEASURES

Jun. 27, 2018  

Fruit Trilogy, Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf, Fairview, Desperate Measures

Liz, Aurin, and Jose on what we've seen on the stage lately:

Fruit Trilogy by Eve Ensler at Abingdon Theatre Company (01:01)

Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf by Kate Scelsa at Abrons Arts Center (19:23)

Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury at Soho Rep (31:40)

Desperate Measures by Peter Kellogg and David Friedman at New World Stages (44:11)

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.

The best way to stay up-to-date about New York City theater is to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Maxamoo covers New York City theater through our podcast programing, including roundtable discussions on Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast and artist interviews on the Playwrights & Performers Podcast.

