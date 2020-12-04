The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week 29

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the new line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS. Since the beginning in March the series featured over 100 talks with 150 artists from 50 countries.

New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily during the week for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. After a break in August the series will now also focus on Theatre,

Performance and The Political, highlighting the Segal Center's 2022 New York International Festival of the Arts Project and the Center's Public Park Project. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating new, original, daily content for the global field of theater and performance. The series was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020.

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com]. This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound [howlround.com], and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com].

The work of the Segal Center has been supported in the past by Susan and Jack Rudin(†), the Hearst Foundation and currently by, Marvin Carlson, Sidney E. Cohn Chair, The Graduate Center CUNY.

SEGAL TALKS Week 29 Schedule



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 09, 2020

12 noon EST



Ken Cerniglia & Martine Kei Green-Rogers

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona [howlround.com]



Ken Cerniglia is a veteran dramaturg, writer, creative consultant, and organizational leader. His dramaturgy includes the Broadway hits Hadestown and Peter and the Starcatcher. During his 16 years at Disney Theatrical, he developed over 70 titles for Broadway, touring, international, and licensed productions, including The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freaky Friday, Aladdin, Newsies, The Little Mermaid, High School Musical, Tarzan, and the Marvel Spotlight plays. He is a past president of Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas and holds a Ph.D. in theatre history and criticism from the University of Washington.



Martine Kei Green-Rogers is an Associate Professor at SUNY New Paltz, Past President of the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas, and the Fellowship Associate at the Playwrights' Center. Her dramaturgical credits include: The Greatest with the Louisville Orchestra; Four Women Talking About The Man Under The Sheet, and Silent Dancerat Salt Lake Acting Company; Fences and One Man, Two Guvnors at Pioneer Theatre Company; Sweat at the Goodman; productions of King Hedley II, Radio Golf, Five Guys Named Moe, Blues for An Alabama Sky, Gem of the Ocean, Waiting for Godot, Iphigenia at Aulis, Seven Guitars, The Mountaintop, Home, and Porgy and Bess at Court Theatre; Hairspray, The Book of Will, Shakespeare in Love, UniSon, Hannah and the Dread Gazebo, Comedy of Errors, To Kill A Mockingbird, The African Company Presents Richard III, A Midsummer Night's Dream; and Fences at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2020

12 noon EST



Vallejo Gantner

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona



[howlround.com]Vallejo Gantner since 2019 has served as the Artistic Executive Director of the Onassis Foundation USA, an innovative programming foundation based in Athens with satellites in New York and Los Angeles. Artistic Director of Performance Space 122 (now Performance Space New York) from 2005-2017 and a consulting curator for BAM and Theater de Welt. For 20 years, working across live performance in all disciplines, cinema, design and hospitality Gantner has sought innovative artists, work, and ideas building new experience and forms of communication for audiences. He is the chair of Hoovie - a new model of film distribution developing innovative ways that enable independent film screenings in private spaces, and MAKRS, a company supporting creative urban ecosystems of artists, artisans and ideas people. A board member of Myer Family Investments, and Jianguo, both diversified investment companies based in Melbourne. He is currently engaged in driving these toward a new strategy of sustainable investment. He also serves on the boards of In Between Time (Bristol), the Chocolate Factory (NYC) and various philanthropic institutions in Australia.



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2020

12 noon EST

Hillary Miller

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona



Hillary Miller is the author of Drop Dead: Performance in Crisis, 1970s New York [nupress.northwestern.edu] (Northwestern University Press, 2016) and Playwrights on Television: Conversations with Dramatists [routledge.com] (Routledge, 2020).

She teaches twentieth and twenty-first century drama in the English Department at Queens College (CUNY). Her areas of specialization include theatre post-World War II in the United States, performance and the city, and contemporary playwriting. Her essays and reviews have appeared in RiDE: The Journal of Applied Theatre and Performance, Theatre Journal, Performance Research, The Radical History Review, Theatre Survey, PAJ, and Lateral.

