The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week 11

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the eleventh weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS, which was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World.

The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating original content. This week will focus our attention on the National unrest addressing systemic racism and hear from Local Black creators on their experience, and how it intersects with already present Corona concerns.

The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com]. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on HowlRound [howlround.com], the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com], and the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com]. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This program is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College.

Send your questions during the live streaming at SegalTalks@gmail.com [thesegalcenter.org].

SEGAL TALKS WEEK 11 SCHEDULE

MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2020



12 noon EDT

Jonathan McCrory & Ngozi Anyanwu

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in [howlround.com]NYC [howlround.com]. [howlround.com]

Jonathan McCrory is an Obie Award-winning, Harlem-based artist who has served as Artistic Director at National Black Theatre since 2012 under the leadership of CEO, Sade Lythcott.He has directed numerous professional productions and concerts which include: How the Light Gets In (NYMF), Klook and Iron John (NAMT), Dead and Breathing, HandsUp, Hope Speaks, Blacken The Bubble, Asking for More, Last Laugh and Enter Your Sleep. He has worked at ETW at TISCH NYU with Emergence: A Communion and evoking him: Baldwin and at Suny Purchase directing Exit Strategy, & A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes.In 2013, he was awarded the Emerging Producer Award by the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and the Torch Bearer Award by theatrical legend Woodie King Jr. He is a founding member of the collaborative producing organizations Harlem9, Black Theatre Commons, The Jubilee, Next Generation National Network and The Movement Theatre Company. McCrory sits on the National Advisory Committee for Howlround.com and was a member of the original cohort for ArtEquity. A Washington, DC native, McCrory attended the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and New York University's TISCH School of the Arts. To learn more, please visit [jonathanmccrory.com]www.jonathanmccrory.com [jonathanmccrory.com].

Ngozi Anyanwu is an overall Renaissance Woman. Education: University of California San Diego's (MFA acting) Point Park University (B.A.) Acting :The Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Barrington Stage, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and The Mark Taper Forum. TV credits: Limitless, Deadbeat, The Affair, Law and Order SVU, Mysteries of Laura, and the upcoming HBO show The Deuce. Producer: National Black Theatre Producing Fellow. 1st Generation Nigerian Project, Co-Producer and Director of New Play Development of Now Africa's Playwrights Festival. She is also on the Literary committee of the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre. Director: She Gon' Learn by Lisa Strum for the Emerging Arts Festival, United Solo Festival, National Black Theater. Playwriting: Good Grief, Victory is Ours, and The Homecoming Queen. Good Grief was presented as part of the Rising Circle Collective's 6th annual Ink Tank and the play also received a workshop production at INTAR Theatre. Most recently, Good Grief won the Inaugural CTG/Humanitas Award and will have its world premiere at the CTG/Kirk Douglas Theatre in the 2016/17 season, was listed in the 2016 annual Kilroy's List, and was a semi-finalist for the Princess Grace Award. Victory is Ours was recently presented as part of the National Black Theatre's Keep Soul Alive Monday Reading Series. An excerpt of The Homecoming Queen was presented as part of The Fire This Time's Inaugural's Writers group, and most recently had a workshop reading that was presented at Yale with Page 73 for their summer residency. Anyanwu is also a recipient of the Djerassi Artist Residency as well as SPACE on Ryder Farm and the LCT playwrights residency.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2020



12 noon EDT

James Scruggs & Tamilla Woodard

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in [howlround.com]NYC [howlround.com]. [howlround.com]

James Scruggs is a writer, performer, producer and arts administrator who creates large scale topical, theatrical, multi-media work usually focused on inequity or gender politics. His work, A Voluptuary Life, a piece about an aging homosexual without family seeking and finding a community of elders, received support from Doris Duke, the Andrew Mellon Foundation, and the MAP Fund. His Creative Capital project 3/Fifths, a piece exploring race and racism today, also received a MAP Grant. That work was inspired by Disposable Men, his 2005 multimedia solo performance work, which juxtaposed images from Hollywood monster movies with the harsh reality of the historical treatment of black men in America. He's a consultant and Fieldwork facilitator for The Field, and is also currently a facilitator for Creative Capital's workshop programs. He received a New Jersey state grant, and a NJSCA Fellowship for artistic excellence. Scruggs has a BFA in Film from the School of Visual Arts.

Tamilla Woodard has recently been named the Co-Artistic Director for the Working Theater. Tamilla served as the BOLD associate artistic director at WP Theater. She is a founder of the site specific international partnership, PopUP Theatrics, and the associate director of Hadestown on Broadway. Tamilla has directed at theaters nationally and internationally including at WP Theater, Baltimore Center Stage, American Conservatory Theater, Classical Theater of Harlem, The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts with TheaterWorksUSA and The Cleveland Public Theatre among others. Her work has also been recognized with an Off Broadway Alliance Award and Lucille Lortel Nomination. Tamilla is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama, where she also teaches.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020

12 noon EDT

Jean-Luc Nancy

Join us for an update on the situation in France. [howlround.com]

The French philosopher Jean-Luc Nancy has written more than twenty books and hundreds of texts or contributions to volumes, catalogues and journals. His philosophical scope is very broad: from On Kawara to Heidegger, from the sense of the world and the deconstruction of Christianity to the Jena romantics of the Schlegel brothers. He became famous with La communauté désoeuvrée (translated as The Inoperative Community in 1991), at the same time a work on the question of community and a comment on Bataille. He has also published books on Heidegger, Kant, Hegel and Descartes. One of the main themes in his work is the question of our being together in contemporary society. In Être singulier pluriel (translated as Being Singular Plural in 2000) Nancy deals with the question how we can still speak of a 'we' or of a plurality, without transforming this 'we' into a substantial and exclusive identity. What are the conditions to speak of a 'we' today?

Joined with translator Ayreen Anastas

THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2020



12 noon EDT

Awoye Timpo

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in NYC [howlround.com].

Awoye Timpo

NYC credits include: In Old Age (NYTW), Good Grief (Vineyard), The Homecoming Queen (Atlantic Theater Company). Regional: Pipeline (Studio Theatre), Everybody Black (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Paradise Blue (Long Wharf). Additional credits: Carnaval (National Black Theatre), Sister Son/ji (Billie Holiday), Ndebele Funeral at (59E59). Producer: CLASSIX, a series exploring classic plays by Black playwrights.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2020



12 noon EDT

Woodie King Jr.

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in NYC [howlround.com]

Woodie King Jr. is the founder and producing director of New Federal Theatre and National Black Touring Circuit in New York City. He has presented over 200 productions in New Federal Theatre 47th Season, which began in 1970. In addition to producing Broadway shows such as "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf", "What the Winesellers Buy" and "Checkmates," this giant of a man facilitated the rise of theatre artists of every discipline. Many actors who started with Woodie King Jr. have become household names including Glynn Turman, Phylicia Rashad, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and many more..

