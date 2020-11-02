The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week 25

Daily live online conversations on US and global theatre & performance Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – Friday, November 6, 2020, 12 noon EDT.

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the new line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS. Since the beginning in March the series featured over 100 talks with 150 artists from 50 countries. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily during the week for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. After a break in August the series will now also focus on Theatre, Performance and The Political, highlighting the Segal Center's 2022 New York International Festival of the Arts Project and the Center's Public Park Project. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating new, original, daily content for the global field of theater and performance. The series was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020.

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com]. This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound [howlround.com], and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com].

The work of the Segal Center has been supported in the past by Susan and Jack Rudin(†), the Hearst Foundation and currently by, Marvin Carlson, Sidney E. Cohn Chair, The Graduate Center CUNY.

SEGAL TALKS WEEK 25 SCHEDULE



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2020

12 noon EDT



George Bartenieff & Karen Malpede

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona



George Bartenieff began his professional acting career on Broadway at age 14 in 1947, directed by Harold Clurman. He co-founded Theater for the New City. George Bartenieff has worked with Karen Malpede, ever since, co-founding with the late Lee Nagrin, the Obie- winning Theater Three Collaborative in 1995. Co-directing and producing Malpede's poetic, social justice plays on themes ranging from the US torture program (Another Life) to climate change (Extreme Whether) to utopian visions for a species Other Than We. They co-adapted I Will Bear Witness: the Holocaust Diaries of Victor Klemperer, which toured Europe and US for four years. Their work has premiered in New York (Theater for the New City, LaMama, NYTW, Classic Stage), been staged in London, Paris, Berlin, and Veroli, Italy and published in the anthology Plays in Time (Intellect, 2017), and in forthcoming anthologies by Laertes Press, Applause and Routledge, online and in print by The Kenyon Review, Typescript and others. George Bartenieff is winner of four Obie-awards for acting and producing.

Karen Malpede produced her first of 22 plays in 1974, a protégé of Joseph Chaikin. In 1987, their mutual friend and colleague, Judith Malina directed Malpede's Us, starring Bartenieff in an Obie-award role. Karen Malpede and Geroge Bartenieff have worked together ever since, co-founding with the late Lee Nagrin, the Obie- winning Theater Three Collaborative in 1995. Co-directing and producing her poetic, social justice plays on themes ranging from the US torture program (Another Life) to climate change (Extreme Whether) to utopian visions for a species Other Than We. They co-adapted I Will Bear Witness: the Holocaust Diaries of Victor Klemperer, which toured Europe and US for four years. Their work has premiered in New York (Theater for the New City, LaMama, NYTW, Classic Stage), been staged in London, Paris, Berlin, and Veroli, Italy and published in the anthology Plays in Time (Intellect, 2017), and in forthcoming anthologies by Laertes Press, Applause and Routledge, online and in print by The Kenyon Review, Typescript and others. Malpede is a McKnight National Playwright's and NYFA fellow

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2020

12 noon EDT



Simon Dove & Megha Ralapati

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona

Simon Dove is a curator and educator and currently Executive Director of CEC ArtsLink. He co-curated the Crossing the Line Festival, the annual trans-disciplinary fall festival in New York City from 2008 to 2018.. He was previously Executive and Artistic Director of Dancing in the Streets in NYC, and Professor of Practice and Director of the School of Dance at Arizona State University. His past international projects have included work with the Amsterdam Choreography Master's program (Netherlands), Rachid Ouramdane (France), the Guardians of Doubt (UK), Philadelphia Live Arts Festival (USA), The Arab Dance Platform (Lebanon), Attakalari (India), and TseKH (Russia).

Megha Ralapati is a curator, writer and arts manager based in Chicago. Megha manages the Jackman Goldwasser Residency at Hyde Park Art Center, which supports artists across Chicago and internationally, as well as initiates collaborations and cultural exchange with community-focused organizations like Project Row Houses (Houston) and ARTPORT Tel Aviv. As an independent curator, she has developed exhibitions, including Xenophilia in Chicago (2016), Double-Jointed at Scaramouche Gallery in New York (2012), and contributed to New Narratives: Contemporary Art from India at the Chicago Cultural Center (2007).

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2020

12 noon EDT

Susan Feldman

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona



Susan Feldman, President/Artistic Director, St. Ann's Warehouse, 40 years, transformed 4 found spaces into cultural destinations, from St. Ann's Church to an historic Tobacco Warehouse. Introduced some of the world's edgiest, most accomplished music and theater to New York audiences, starting with John Cale/Lou Reed's seminal Songs for Drella; memorable Hal Willner multi-artist concerts with Marianne Faithfull, Aaron Neville, Jeff Buckley,etc in the church. In DUMBO, Susan established an artistic home for global champions: John Tiffany/Stephen Hoggett/Black Watch; Emma Rice/Brief Encounter; Grzegorz Jarzyna/Festen; Mark Rylance; Enda Walsh; Lou Reed's Berlin, the Coen Brothers/Charlie Kaufman Theater of the New Ear; Donmar All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy; David Lan/Young Vic Streetcar with Gillian Anderson; Denise Gough/People, Places & Things; Daniel Fish/Oklahoma! Stephen Daldry/ The Jungle; Gate Theatre Dublin's Hamlet/Yael Farber, Ruth Negga.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You