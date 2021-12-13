The Martha Graham School Scholarship Bash And Benefit And 2022 Award Recipients

On Wednesday, January 5, at 7pm ET, the Martha Graham Dance Company will host a festive live-streamed event to celebrate the Martha Graham School and the 2022 Martha Graham School award recipients: Rosetta Fair, Kate Reyes, and Matilde Santos.

The event will feature the awards presentation, cameos from Graham Company stars, and performances by Graham 2.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.marthagraham.org/bash.

2022 Martha Graham School Award Recipients

Rosetta Fair, Armgard von Bardeleben Award for Excellence in Graham Studies

Rosetta Fair began training at the Joel Hall Dancers & Center then later performed with the Chicago Urban Jazz-based company, the Joel Hall Dancers. Other studies include Luigi's Jazz Dance Centre, Academy of Music & Movement, Katherine Dunham Technique Seminar, and the Deeply Rooted Community Ensemble Program. Various freelance projects and other performances include Duwane Pendarvis & Company Dance Theatre (Horton-based), Tamboula Ethnic Dance Company (Haitian folklore), and Khalidah Kali's North African Bellydance Experience. Fair is a Martha Graham Two-Year Certificate Program graduate and was an alumni scholarship recipient from Sandra Kaufman.

Kate Reyes, Pearl Lang Award for Excellence in Performance

Kate Reyes is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College, where she received her BFA in dance. Reyes has also received training from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, the Taylor School, and Manhattan Youth Ballet. A former Teens@Graham dancer, Reyes enrolled at the Martha Graham School full-time in the Advanced Studies Certificate as a Graham 2 member in 2020. She was invited to join the Martha Graham Dance Company in her second year of the program and has just celebrated her first performance season.

Matilde Santos, Ooi Meland International Student Award

Matilde Santos started her dance training in Portugal at the age of 10. She studied ballet, modern, and contemporary dance for eight years at Contemporary Dance Academy of Setúbal (Academia de Dança Contemporânea de Setúbal). Santos was a member of the Little Company from 2014 to 2018, where she performed several times as chorus member and soloist. She moved to New York City to study at the Graham School in 2019; she enrolled in the Two-Year Certificate Program, which she completed in June 2021, and is currently in the Teacher Training Program.